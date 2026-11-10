Filming Underway on Joshua Zetumer’s Netflix Thriller Series ‘Pagans’ & Cast Confirmed

Filming is underway in New York on Joshua Zetumer’s thriller series, Pagans. The cast includes Sabine Grace, Steven Yeun, Marin Ireland, Logan Kim, Intae Kim, and Paul Bettany. The series follows a widowed father and his deeply troubled, boundary-pushing teenage daughter, Alice. Here is everything we know so far about the plot, cast, and production of Netflix’s Pagans.

Pagans is an upcoming Netflix Original series created by showrunner Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing). The series is co-written by Zetumer, who is joined by Clare Barron, Eboni Booth, Joe Murtagh, Olivia Dufault, and producer Victor LaValle.

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Goddard Textiles is producing the series, with founder Drew Goddard (Project Hail Mary) and Sarah Esberg serving as executive producers, joined by Andrea Massaro as co-executive producer. The series is being developed through Netflix’s studio group headed by Nne Ebong.

What is the plot of Pagans?

The synopsis has been sourced from Production Weekly:

The supernatural drama, follows a man who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife. While his son is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous, Pagans uses genre to unearth all the dark thoughts that parents have, the kind of thoughts mom and dad are never supposed to talk about.

Who are the cast members of Pagans?

Sabine Grace plays Alice, who is primed for a breakout role after previous appearances in two shorts and a guest spot on Yo Gabba Gabbaland. She is joined by Steven Yeun, a veteran of multiple Netflix Originals like Beef and Animals, alongside Logan Kim, who lands his first Netflix project in a fun twist of fate as the onscreen son of his co-star’s former The Walking Dead character. Rounding out the ensemble are Marin Ireland, bringing experience from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and The Irishman, and Intae Kim, who steps into his debut Netflix series following appearances in prestige dramas like Succession and Severance.

On November 5th, it was announced that Paul Bettany had joined the cast as Mag. Bettany is best known for playing Vision in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and Antonio Salieri in the Starz series Amadeus.

What is the production status of Pagans?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As reported in issue 1513 of Production Weekly, filming for Pagans began in New York on October 26, 2026. The shoot will run for several months and is scheduled to wrap by April 13, 2027.

Filming dates are subject to change.

When will Pagans be released on Netflix?

The six-month production will wrap in April 2027, meaning the series likely won’t hit Netflix until very late 2027 at the earliest. Realistically, we’re looking at a debut in the first half of 2028.

We will learn more about the release of Pagans if Netflix includes it in its 2027 series slate, which it will unveil early next year.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Pagans on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!