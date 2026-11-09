Over 80 Originals Eying Removal from Netflix Throughout 2027
Major titles including 'The Get Down' and the 'Tales of Arcadia' franchise are among the 84 Netflix Originals currently facing potential expiration dates in 2027.
April is one of the toughest months on the list. The Get Down, Baz Luhrmann’s hip-hop origin story set in the 1970s South Bronx, which helped launch Justice Smith and Shameik Moore, departs alongside Borgen – Power & Glory, which saw Sidse Babett Knudsen return as Birgitte Nyborg. Spanish prison drama Locked Up, starring Maggie Civantos and co-created by Money Heist‘s Álex Pina, also leaves. On the movie side, you’ll lose Mike Flanagan’s Before I Wake with Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane and Jacob Tremblay, the Saint Nektarios biopic Man of God starring Aris Servetalis and Mickey Rourke, Maribel Verdú in The Lighthouse of the Orcas, and the French period drama Madame Claude.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Madame Claude (2021 – French)
|Movie
|April 2, 2027
|Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Danish)*
|Series
|April 2, 2027
|Furioza (2021 – Polish)
|Movie
|April 6, 2027
|The Lighthouse of the Orcas (2016 – Argentine)
|Movie
|April 7, 2027
|The Get Down (Parts 1-2)*
|Series
|April 7, 2027
|The Trial
|April 10, 2027
|Slam
|April 15, 2027
|Man of God (2021 – Greek)
|Movie
|April 16, 2027
|Into the Beat (2020 – German)
|Movie
|April 17, 2027
|Locked Up (Seasons 1-4 – Spanish)*
|Series
|April 20, 2027
|Before I Wake (2016)
|Movie
|April 28, 2027
|Get the Grift (2021 – Brazilian)
|Movie
|April 28, 2027
May 2027 Removals
The headline departure for May is Bloodline, the Florida Keys family thriller from the creators of Damages, starring Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini and Sissy Spacek. Anime fans should also make time for BLAME!, Polygon Pictures’ adaptation of Tsutomu Nihei’s cyberpunk manga. The French animated adventure Sahara and preschool series Kazoops! also leave.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Kazoops! (Seasons 1-3 – Kids)
|Series
|May 5, 2027
|Sahara (2017 – Animated)
|Movie
|May 12, 2027
|BLAME! (2017 – Japanese Anime)
|Movie
|May 20, 2027
|Bloodline (Seasons 1-3)*
|Series
|May 26, 2027
June 2027 Removals
June sees the departure of Glitch, the Australian supernatural drama starring Patrick Brammall and Emma Booth, and Shimmer Lake, a crime thriller told in reverse over a single week, starring Benjamin Walker and Rainn Wilson. Michelle Jenner’s Spanish period drama The Cook of Castamar also leaves, as does Merlí. Sapere Aude, the spin-off of the Catalan hit Merlí. Elsewhere, you’ll lose the Chinese fantasy drama Who Rules the World with Yang Yang and Zhao Lusi, Korean thriller Lucid Dream starring Go Soo, the BNK48 documentary One Take, and the French animated series Wakfu.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Glitch (Seasons 1-3 – Australian)*
|Series
|June 1, 2027
|Merlí. Sapere Aude (Seasons 1-2 – Spanish)
|Series
|June 1, 2027
|Lucid Dream (2017 – Korean)
|Movie
|June 2, 2027
|Who Rules the World (Season 1 – Chinese)
|Series
|June 2, 2027
|Shimmer Lake (2017)
|Movie
|June 9, 2027
|My Only Love Song (Season 1 – Korean)
|Series
|June 9, 2027
|One Take (2020 – Thai Documentary)
|Movie
|June 18, 2027
|Bolívar (Season 1 – Colombian)
|Series
|June 21, 2027
|The Cook of Castamar (Season 1 – Spanish)
|Series
|June 25, 2027
|ID-0 (Season 1 – Japanese Anime)
|Series
|June 26, 2027
|Wakfu (Seasons 1-4 – French Animation)
|Series
|June 30, 2027
July 2027 Removals
July is the busiest month of the year, led by Guillermo del Toro’s DreamWorks trilogy Tales of Arcadia. Trollhunters, which features Anton Yelchin in one of his final roles, leaves on the same day as 3Below and Wizards. Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves’ Sundance drama To the Bone also departs, along with The Incredible Jessica James starring Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd and the retro gaming romance anime Hi Score Girl. International highlights include Capitani, Luxembourg’s first Netflix series, Country Queen from Kenya, and Pio Marmaï’s French superhero movie How I Became a Superhero.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Capitani (Seasons 1-2 – Luxembourgish)
|Series
|July 1, 2027
|Jewel
|July 8, 2027
|How I Became a Superhero (2021 – French)
|Movie
|July 9, 2027
|To the Bone (2017)
|Movie
|July 14, 2027
|The Players (Gli infedeli) (2020 – Italian)
|Movie
|July 15, 2027
|Country Queen (Season 1 – Kenyan)
|Series
|July 15, 2027
|Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022 – Polish)
|Movie
|July 18, 2027
|Hi Score Girl (Seasons 1-2 – Japanese Anime)*
|Series
|July 19, 2027
|Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia (Seasons 1-3)*
|Series
|July 21, 2027
|3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Seasons 1-2)
|Series
|July 21, 2027
|Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1)
|Series
|July 21, 2027
|The Hockey Girls (Season 1 – Spanish)
|Series
|July 23, 2027
|The Incredible Jessica James (2017)
|Movie
|July 28, 2027
August 2027 Removals
August is quieter. The biggest loss is Glitch Techs, Nickelodeon’s animated series about teenagers who hunt monsters escaping from video games. Brazilian comedy The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student also leaves, along with Sing Again and The Good Bandit.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Glitch Techs (Seasons 1-2)
|Series
|August 17, 2027
|The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021 – Brazilian)
|Movie
|August 18, 2027
|Sing Again
|August 26, 2027
|The Good Bandit
|August 30, 2027
September 2027 Removals
September’s departures include Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, the special tied to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, and The Catholic School, Stefano Mordini’s film based on the real-life Circeo murders in 1970s Rome. Allen Maldonado’s sneaker-collecting comedy series Sneakerheads also goes, as do the French romcom Friendzone and the animated LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Season 1 – Kids)
|Series
|September 1, 2027
|The Catholic School (2021 – Italian)
|Movie
|September 14, 2027
|Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022 – Japanese Anime)
|Movie
|September 23, 2027
|Sneakerheads (Season 1)
|Series
|September 25, 2027
|Friendzone (2021 – French)
|Movie
|September 29, 2027
October 2027 Removals
October’s main departure is Black Butterflies, the French psychological thriller starring Nicolas Duvauchelle as a struggling writer and Niels Arestrup as the man who hires him to tell a story that turns out to be a confession. Dutch comedy series Toon, about a jingle composer, also leaves, along with the Thai stand-up special DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Thai Stand-Up)
|Special
|October 11, 2027
|Black Butterflies (Season 1 – French)
|Series
|October 14, 2027
|Toon (Seasons 1-2 – Dutch)
|Series
|October 18, 2027
November 2027 Removals
November’s biggest loss is Alias Grace, the Margaret Atwood adaptation written by Sarah Polley, directed by Mary Harron and starring Sarah Gadon. DreamWorks’ Fast & Furious Spy Racers, with Tyler Posey voicing Tony Toretto, departs a few days later. It’s also a big month for kids’ titles: the Danger Mouse reboot voiced by Alexander Armstrong and Stephen Fry, Puffin Rock narrated by Chris O’Dowd, the Beatles-soundtracked special Beat Bugs: All Together Now, and Luna Petunia all leave. Good Morning Call, Johanna Nordström’s stand-up special Call the Police, Coffey Anderson’s docuseries Country Ever After and Just Short of Perfect round out the month.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|Puffin Rock (Seasons 1-2 – Kids)
|Series
|November 1, 2027
|Alias Grace (Limited Series)*
|Series
|November 3, 2027
|Country Ever After (Season 1 – Docuseries)
|Series
|November 6, 2027
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Seasons 1-6)
|Series
|November 7, 2027
|Danger Mouse (Seasons 1-2 – British)
|Series
|November 9, 2027
|Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022 – Swedish Stand-Up)
|Special
|November 15, 2027
|Luna Petunia (Kids)
|Series
|November 17, 2027
|Just Short of Perfect
|November 18, 2027
|Beat Bugs: All Together Now (2017 – Kids Special)
|Special
|November 21, 2027
|Good Morning Call (Seasons 1-2 – Japanese)
|Series
|November 28, 2027
December 2027 Removals
The year closes with 7 Women and a Murder, Alessandro Genovesi’s Italian remake of François Ozon’s 8 Women, starring Margherita Buy and The White Lotus‘ Sabrina Impacciatore. The Road to Love and The Climb also depart.
|Title Name
|Type
|Removal Date
|The Road to Love
|December 4, 2027
|7 Women and a Murder (2021 – Italian)
|Movie
|December 28, 2027
|The Climb
|December 29, 2027
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are Netflix Originals leaving Netflix?
Not every title branded as a Netflix Original is owned by Netflix. Many are licensed from other studios, broadcasters or distributors for a fixed term, often seven to ten years, and once that deal ends the rights go back to the owner.
Can a Netflix Original come back after it leaves?
Yes. Netflix can renew a license before a title departs or re-acquire it later, as it has done with shows like Call My Agent! and Rita.
Will these titles leave Netflix in every country?
Not necessarily. Removal dates can vary by region, and this list primarily covers Netflix in the United States.
Where will these shows and movies go after they leave Netflix?
It depends on the rights holder. Some titles find a new home on another streaming service, while others become unavailable to stream for a while.
Which Netflix Original leaving in 2027 will you miss the most? Let us know in the comments down below.