Over 80 Originals Eying Removal from Netflix Throughout 2027

April is one of the toughest months on the list. The Get Down, Baz Luhrmann’s hip-hop origin story set in the 1970s South Bronx, which helped launch Justice Smith and Shameik Moore, departs alongside Borgen – Power & Glory, which saw Sidse Babett Knudsen return as Birgitte Nyborg. Spanish prison drama Locked Up, starring Maggie Civantos and co-created by Money Heist‘s Álex Pina, also leaves. On the movie side, you’ll lose Mike Flanagan’s Before I Wake with Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane and Jacob Tremblay, the Saint Nektarios biopic Man of God starring Aris Servetalis and Mickey Rourke, Maribel Verdú in The Lighthouse of the Orcas, and the French period drama Madame Claude.

Title Name Type Removal Date Madame Claude (2021 – French) Movie April 2, 2027 Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Danish)* Series April 2, 2027 Furioza (2021 – Polish) Movie April 6, 2027 The Lighthouse of the Orcas (2016 – Argentine) Movie April 7, 2027 The Get Down (Parts 1-2)* Series April 7, 2027 The Trial April 10, 2027 Slam April 15, 2027 Man of God (2021 – Greek) Movie April 16, 2027 Into the Beat (2020 – German) Movie April 17, 2027 Locked Up (Seasons 1-4 – Spanish)* Series April 20, 2027 Before I Wake (2016) Movie April 28, 2027 Get the Grift (2021 – Brazilian) Movie April 28, 2027

May 2027 Removals

The headline departure for May is Bloodline, the Florida Keys family thriller from the creators of Damages, starring Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini and Sissy Spacek. Anime fans should also make time for BLAME!, Polygon Pictures’ adaptation of Tsutomu Nihei’s cyberpunk manga. The French animated adventure Sahara and preschool series Kazoops! also leave.

Title Name Type Removal Date Kazoops! (Seasons 1-3 – Kids) Series May 5, 2027 Sahara (2017 – Animated) Movie May 12, 2027 BLAME! (2017 – Japanese Anime) Movie May 20, 2027 Bloodline (Seasons 1-3)* Series May 26, 2027

June 2027 Removals

June sees the departure of Glitch, the Australian supernatural drama starring Patrick Brammall and Emma Booth, and Shimmer Lake, a crime thriller told in reverse over a single week, starring Benjamin Walker and Rainn Wilson. Michelle Jenner’s Spanish period drama The Cook of Castamar also leaves, as does Merlí. Sapere Aude, the spin-off of the Catalan hit Merlí. Elsewhere, you’ll lose the Chinese fantasy drama Who Rules the World with Yang Yang and Zhao Lusi, Korean thriller Lucid Dream starring Go Soo, the BNK48 documentary One Take, and the French animated series Wakfu.

Title Name Type Removal Date Glitch (Seasons 1-3 – Australian)* Series June 1, 2027 Merlí. Sapere Aude (Seasons 1-2 – Spanish) Series June 1, 2027 Lucid Dream (2017 – Korean) Movie June 2, 2027 Who Rules the World (Season 1 – Chinese) Series June 2, 2027 Shimmer Lake (2017) Movie June 9, 2027 My Only Love Song (Season 1 – Korean) Series June 9, 2027 One Take (2020 – Thai Documentary) Movie June 18, 2027 Bolívar (Season 1 – Colombian) Series June 21, 2027 The Cook of Castamar (Season 1 – Spanish) Series June 25, 2027 ID-0 (Season 1 – Japanese Anime) Series June 26, 2027 Wakfu (Seasons 1-4 – French Animation) Series June 30, 2027

July 2027 Removals

July is the busiest month of the year, led by Guillermo del Toro’s DreamWorks trilogy Tales of Arcadia. Trollhunters, which features Anton Yelchin in one of his final roles, leaves on the same day as 3Below and Wizards. Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves’ Sundance drama To the Bone also departs, along with The Incredible Jessica James starring Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd and the retro gaming romance anime Hi Score Girl. International highlights include Capitani, Luxembourg’s first Netflix series, Country Queen from Kenya, and Pio Marmaï’s French superhero movie How I Became a Superhero.

Title Name Type Removal Date Capitani (Seasons 1-2 – Luxembourgish) Series July 1, 2027 Jewel July 8, 2027 How I Became a Superhero (2021 – French) Movie July 9, 2027 To the Bone (2017) Movie July 14, 2027 The Players (Gli infedeli) (2020 – Italian) Movie July 15, 2027 Country Queen (Season 1 – Kenyan) Series July 15, 2027 Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022 – Polish) Movie July 18, 2027 Hi Score Girl (Seasons 1-2 – Japanese Anime)* Series July 19, 2027 Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia (Seasons 1-3)* Series July 21, 2027 3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Seasons 1-2) Series July 21, 2027 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) Series July 21, 2027 The Hockey Girls (Season 1 – Spanish) Series July 23, 2027 The Incredible Jessica James (2017) Movie July 28, 2027

August 2027 Removals

August is quieter. The biggest loss is Glitch Techs, Nickelodeon’s animated series about teenagers who hunt monsters escaping from video games. Brazilian comedy The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student also leaves, along with Sing Again and The Good Bandit.

Title Name Type Removal Date Glitch Techs (Seasons 1-2) Series August 17, 2027 The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021 – Brazilian) Movie August 18, 2027 Sing Again August 26, 2027 The Good Bandit August 30, 2027

September 2027 Removals

September’s departures include Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, the special tied to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, and The Catholic School, Stefano Mordini’s film based on the real-life Circeo murders in 1970s Rome. Allen Maldonado’s sneaker-collecting comedy series Sneakerheads also goes, as do the French romcom Friendzone and the animated LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale.

Title Name Type Removal Date LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Season 1 – Kids) Series September 1, 2027 The Catholic School (2021 – Italian) Movie September 14, 2027 Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022 – Japanese Anime) Movie September 23, 2027 Sneakerheads (Season 1) Series September 25, 2027 Friendzone (2021 – French) Movie September 29, 2027

October 2027 Removals

October’s main departure is Black Butterflies, the French psychological thriller starring Nicolas Duvauchelle as a struggling writer and Niels Arestrup as the man who hires him to tell a story that turns out to be a confession. Dutch comedy series Toon, about a jingle composer, also leaves, along with the Thai stand-up special DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show.

Title Name Type Removal Date DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Thai Stand-Up) Special October 11, 2027 Black Butterflies (Season 1 – French) Series October 14, 2027 Toon (Seasons 1-2 – Dutch) Series October 18, 2027

November 2027 Removals

November’s biggest loss is Alias Grace, the Margaret Atwood adaptation written by Sarah Polley, directed by Mary Harron and starring Sarah Gadon. DreamWorks’ Fast & Furious Spy Racers, with Tyler Posey voicing Tony Toretto, departs a few days later. It’s also a big month for kids’ titles: the Danger Mouse reboot voiced by Alexander Armstrong and Stephen Fry, Puffin Rock narrated by Chris O’Dowd, the Beatles-soundtracked special Beat Bugs: All Together Now, and Luna Petunia all leave. Good Morning Call, Johanna Nordström’s stand-up special Call the Police, Coffey Anderson’s docuseries Country Ever After and Just Short of Perfect round out the month.

Title Name Type Removal Date Puffin Rock (Seasons 1-2 – Kids) Series November 1, 2027 Alias Grace (Limited Series)* Series November 3, 2027 Country Ever After (Season 1 – Docuseries) Series November 6, 2027 Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Seasons 1-6) Series November 7, 2027 Danger Mouse (Seasons 1-2 – British) Series November 9, 2027 Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022 – Swedish Stand-Up) Special November 15, 2027 Luna Petunia (Kids) Series November 17, 2027 Just Short of Perfect November 18, 2027 Beat Bugs: All Together Now (2017 – Kids Special) Special November 21, 2027 Good Morning Call (Seasons 1-2 – Japanese) Series November 28, 2027

December 2027 Removals

The year closes with 7 Women and a Murder, Alessandro Genovesi’s Italian remake of François Ozon’s 8 Women, starring Margherita Buy and The White Lotus‘ Sabrina Impacciatore. The Road to Love and The Climb also depart.

Title Name Type Removal Date The Road to Love December 4, 2027 7 Women and a Murder (2021 – Italian) Movie December 28, 2027 The Climb December 29, 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Netflix Originals leaving Netflix?

Not every title branded as a Netflix Original is owned by Netflix. Many are licensed from other studios, broadcasters or distributors for a fixed term, often seven to ten years, and once that deal ends the rights go back to the owner.

Can a Netflix Original come back after it leaves?

Yes. Netflix can renew a license before a title departs or re-acquire it later, as it has done with shows like Call My Agent! and Rita.

Will these titles leave Netflix in every country?

Not necessarily. Removal dates can vary by region, and this list primarily covers Netflix in the United States.

Where will these shows and movies go after they leave Netflix?

It depends on the rights holder. Some titles find a new home on another streaming service, while others become unavailable to stream for a while.

Which Netflix Original leaving in 2027 will you miss the most? Let us know in the comments down below.