Netflix Is Now Putting Full Episodes of PAW Patrol, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Other Kids Hits Inside Its Kids Games App

Until now, the Netflix app alone is the only place to watch Netflix’s own biggest kids hits but that’s changing with a new home starting today. Netflix’s Playground app, which first launched in April 2026 and has rapidly expanded with Netflix’s biggest IP, has now added the ability to not only play mini-games but also watch your favorite titles.

Beginning today, November 9, Netflix Playground, will let kids watch full episodes of their favorite shows alongside the games it was built for. The first title to get the treatment is the brand-new Gabby’s Dollhouse spin-off, Doozie’s Doghouse, whose episodes will be available directly inside Playground on release day, together with an all-new Doozie’s Doghouse game where kids can play with Doozie, Puggie and the rest of the Doozie Dogs.

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In other words, Netflix’s games app is now also a streaming app. And while that might sound like a small feature bolt-on for a kids product, it’s a pretty notable shift in how Netflix thinks about where its shows live.

What is Netflix Playground?

If you’ve not got kids under eight, there’s a decent chance Playground has passed you by entirely. It’s a separate app from the main Netflix app, designed specifically for children aged 8 and under, and it’s packed with simple games based on characters they already know.

It’s also been quietly doing big numbers. According to Netflix, Playground has ranked among the top 10 most-played Netflix mobile games every single week since it launched in April 2026. Since then, it’s grown its lineup with games based on Trash Truck, Sesame Street, KPop Demon Hunters, Blippi, Numberblocks, My Very Hungry Caterpillar and more.

From November 9, kids will be able to flip between games and episodes with a single tap, without ever having to leave the app and go back to Netflix proper.

Netflix has confirmed the following shows will be watchable inside Netflix Playground:

Doozie’s Doghouse

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Trash Truck

Sesame Street

PJ Masks

Booba

Blippi’s Job Show

Red Fish Blue Fish

Horton

One important caveat: Netflix says the shows available in-app will rotate over time. So don’t treat this as a second copy of the Netflix Kids library — it’s a curated shelf that will change, likely in lockstep with whichever games are being featured.

It’s also worth noting the mix here. Alongside Netflix-owned or Netflix-produced titles like Doozie’s Doghouse, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Trash Truck and the Dr. Seuss shows, there are heavyweight licensed franchises like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Those are some of the most rewatched shows on the entire service among preschoolers, so Netflix is clearly putting its biggest kids’ hitters up front.

The app overhaul features a new big button at the top which allows you to switch from playing to watching.

Netflix keeps adding more places to watch

Over the last couple of years, Netflix hasn’t been shy about experimenting outside of traditional streaming. We’ve seen the streamer push aggressively into live events, test out TikTok-style vertical video feeds on mobile, bring video podcasts onto the platform, and even open up physical Netflix House venues. Playground is a different beast entirely, though. It’s a completely separate app where actually watching shows is just one piece of the puzzle alongside gaming.

When you look at how kids consume media now, the logic here makes a lot of sense. The biggest rival for a preschooler’s screen time isn’t Disney+ or Paramount+—it’s YouTube, where watching clips, playing games, and endlessly tapping onto the next video all blur together. By letting kids seamlessly jump from an episode of Peppa Pig straight into a Peppa Pig mini-game, Netflix is essentially recreating that endless loop inside its own safe bubble. And for parents, the pitch is simple: it’s the tactile experience kids want, but with zero ads, no sketchy algorithms, and no microtransactions to worry about.

It’s also a smart way to finally get some synergy out of Netflix’s gaming division. A game keeps a kid hooked on a character, an episode right next to it keeps them watching, and a new season gives them an excuse to boot the game back up. Look no further than Doozie’s Doghouse, which is dropping both a series and a tie-in game on the exact same day inside the app. That feels very much like the blueprint for how Netflix wants to handle its preschool IP going forward.

Will your kids be watching in Netflix Playground, or sticking with the main app? Let us know in the comments.