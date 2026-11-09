What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 9 to 15, 2026

Welcome to your weekly look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days! The Christmas movies are officially starting to pile up, but there’s plenty for those not quite ready for tinsel, with Chris Rock’s A24 dramedy Misty Green, Jessica Chastain’s Nashville thriller Heartland, Bluey studio Ludo’s live-action debut Allen, the final season of The Empress, and all six seasons of Starz’s hit crime drama Power.

Below, we’ll run through the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on Netflix this week, but first, here are our expanded highlights. As always, you can find everything else that’s due out throughout the month in our full November 2026 preview.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

Misty Green (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, November 9th

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Just a month after it landed in theaters, Chris Rock’s A24 Hollywood dramedy is already heading to Netflix. Rock writes, directs and stars alongside Rosalind Eleazar, who plays a once-promising actress trying to get her life back on track, with Rock as a director from her past who offers her a route back in. With Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick rounding out a stacked cast. Ordinarily, Misty Green would go to HBO Max under a first window deal with A24, but given one of the producers has just jumped over to be head of content for Netflix, it’s landing on the streamer in most regions instead.

The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 11th

Created by Quinn Shephard, this gritty, Y2K-inspired teen psychodrama is shaping up to be one of the month’s buzziest new series. When a Catholic high school dance team’s Halloween initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls start experiencing prophetic visions that spark mass hysteria across their town. Think Yellowjackets meets The Craft, with a hefty dose of early-2000s nostalgia. Netflix is pushing this heavily so we’re expecting great things.

Allen (2026) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 12th

Ludo Studio, the Emmy and BAFTA-winning Australian outfit behind Bluey, makes its live-action feature debut with this oddball sci-fi family comedy. T.J. Power plays Petey, a Queensland man who never got over the alien best friend who vanished without a goodbye 20 years ago. Now Allen is back, but he’s brought a world-ending secret with him. Created by Daley Pearson, who co-directs with Jeffrey Walker, and also starring Josh Helman and Charlotte Nicdao. If the trailer gave you Paul/E.T. vibes, you’re not alone.

The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 12th

The reign of Empress Elisabeth comes to an end with the third and final season of Netflix’s hit German period drama The Empress. After the devastating Sardinian War, Franz (Philip Froissant) returns a traumatized man, leaving the imperial marriage on thin ice, while Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) is drawn into a fateful acquaintance with Count Andrássy (Dejan Bućin). Six episodes, one impossible choice: follow her heart, or remain a sincere empress to her people.

Heartland (2026) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday, November 13th

Jessica Chastain leads this dark mystery thriller as Misty Jones, a former country music megastar who’s been hiding away from the world for decades. When her niece goes missing, she’s forced back into the spotlight and down into the seedy, dangerous underbelly of Nashville to find her. Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch co-star in what looks set to be your go-to Friday night watch in Heartland.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 9th

Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this mixed-media preschool spinoff of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby’s little sister Doozie and her best puppy pal Puggie welcome kids to the Doghouse for imaginative play and tail-wagging adventures.

– In this mixed-media preschool spinoff of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby’s little sister Doozie and her best puppy pal Puggie welcome kids to the Doghouse for imaginative play and tail-wagging adventures. Misty Green (2026) – Chris Rock writes, directs and stars in this A24 Hollywood dramedy, arriving on Netflix just a month after its theatrical debut. Rosalind Eleazar plays a once-promising actress trying to turn her life around, with Rock as a director from her past who offers her a way back. Also starring Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick.

– Chris Rock writes, directs and stars in this A24 Hollywood dramedy, arriving on Netflix just a month after its theatrical debut. Rosalind Eleazar plays a once-promising actress trying to turn her life around, with Rock as a director from her past who offers her a way back. Also starring Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick. Murder with My Husband (Season 3) – Podcast. Married hosts Payton and Garrett Moreland return with more of their true-crime podcast, which ventures into the darkest crimes with a wife who loves it and a husband who hates it.

– Podcast. Married hosts Payton and Garrett Moreland return with more of their true-crime podcast, which ventures into the darkest crimes with a wife who loves it and a husband who hates it. Power (Seasons 1–6) – Created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this hit Starz crime drama follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York City nightclub owner living a double life as a ruthless drug kingpin. As he tries to leave the criminal underworld behind and build a legitimate empire, his ambitions are threatened by law enforcement, dangerous rivals and complicated loyalties. Also starring Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and Lela Loren.

– Created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this hit Starz crime drama follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York City nightclub owner living a double life as a ruthless drug kingpin. As he tries to leave the criminal underworld behind and build a legitimate empire, his ambitions are threatened by law enforcement, dangerous rivals and complicated loyalties. Also starring Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and Lela Loren. Power Confidential (Season 1) – Hosted by Terrence J, this official companion aftershow to Power breaks down the most shocking plot twists, character betrayals and jaw-dropping moments from the hit crime drama’s sixth and final season.

– Hosted by Terrence J, this official companion aftershow to Power breaks down the most shocking plot twists, character betrayals and jaw-dropping moments from the hit crime drama’s sixth and final season. The Good Lawyer (2026) Netflix Original – After a dramatic overdose in the middle of a courtroom lands him in rehab, a brilliant but drug-addicted French defense attorney (Laurent Lafitte) has just one week to save his career and prepare for his own high-stakes trial, with the help of a dogged intern.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 10th

Janelle James: How Romantic (2026) Netflix Original – The Abbott Elementary Emmy nominee makes her hour-long stand-up debut, sounding off on body counts, bank accounts, and why women should be allowed to wrestle men.

– The Abbott Elementary Emmy nominee makes her hour-long stand-up debut, sounding off on body counts, bank accounts, and why women should be allowed to wrestle men. Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – The hit Japanese unscripted competition returns. A new batch of comedians must survive a high-stakes scripted television drama by breaking character and delivering hilarious, unscripted anecdotes on the spot, or face elimination.

– The hit Japanese unscripted competition returns. A new batch of comedians must survive a high-stakes scripted television drama by breaking character and delivering hilarious, unscripted anecdotes on the spot, or face elimination. Reminders of Him (2026) – Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover and directed by Vanessa Caswill, this emotional romantic drama follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), a young woman who returns to her Wyoming hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. Desperate to reunite with the four-year-old daughter she has never met, she finds every bridge burned except for an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with close ties to her past.

– Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover and directed by Vanessa Caswill, this emotional romantic drama follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), a young woman who returns to her Wyoming hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. Desperate to reunite with the four-year-old daughter she has never met, she finds every bridge burned except for an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with close ties to her past. Rock On 2 (2016) – The sequel to the Hindi rock drama Rock On!! reunites the members of the band Magik, with Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli returning alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

– The sequel to the Hindi rock drama Rock On!! reunites the members of the band Magik, with Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli returning alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original – Korea’s most brain-melting reality competition is back. Sixteen clever players from all walks of life assemble for the ultimate game of smarts, with money and esteem on the line for whoever is crowned the winner.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 11th

Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife. When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself.

– Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife. When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself. Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by Ron Howard, this intimate documentary chronicles the life, legacy and genius of Richard Avedon, the iconic American photographer whose portraiture and fashion photography reshaped the visual language of the 20th century. It draws on unprecedented access to his personal archives, including never-before-seen stills and behind-the-lens footage.

– Directed by Ron Howard, this intimate documentary chronicles the life, legacy and genius of Richard Avedon, the iconic American photographer whose portraiture and fashion photography reshaped the visual language of the 20th century. It draws on unprecedented access to his personal archives, including never-before-seen stills and behind-the-lens footage. ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – A lighthearted Italian crime series. When a serial killer begins staging murders inspired by famous works of art in Rome, a brilliant art advisor with an infallible eye for forgeries is forced to team up with a police inspector who knows absolutely nothing about art.

– A lighthearted Italian crime series. When a serial killer begins staging murders inspired by famous works of art in Rome, a brilliant art advisor with an infallible eye for forgeries is forced to team up with a police inspector who knows absolutely nothing about art. How to Fall in Love by Christmas (2024) – Teri Hatcher plays a lifestyle-brand CEO who must write a column about falling in love by Christmas to land a big partnership, and ends up fake-dating the photographer (Dan Payne) assigned to it.

– Teri Hatcher plays a lifestyle-brand CEO who must write a column about falling in love by Christmas to land a big partnership, and ends up fake-dating the photographer (Dan Payne) assigned to it. Kijsada Paradise (2026) – Horror from Indonesia about a game of hide-and-seek gone wrong at an abandoned water park.

– Horror from Indonesia about a game of hide-and-seek gone wrong at an abandoned water park. Rodeo Christmas Romance (2025) – Rebecca Dalton plays an equestrian ranch-sitting over Christmas with an injured horse, opposite Corey Sevier as a brooding veteran.

– Rebecca Dalton plays an equestrian ranch-sitting over Christmas with an injured horse, opposite Corey Sevier as a brooding veteran. The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – Gritty, Y2K-inspired teen psychodrama created by Quinn Shephard. After a Catholic high school dance team’s Halloween initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town.

– Gritty, Y2K-inspired teen psychodrama created by Quinn Shephard. After a Catholic high school dance team’s Halloween initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town. The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – Written and directed by Tyler Perry with musical production by gospel legend Kirk Franklin, this uplifting holiday musical follows Isaac (Durrell “Tank” Babbs), a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s failing church in a troubled New York neighborhood and must save it from foreclosure before Christmas.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 12th

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2 (2024) – The Australian-made Great American Family sequel to A Royal in Paradise. Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke return as novelist Olivia and Prince Alexander, who host both of their families in his kingdom for Christmas.

– The Australian-made Great American Family sequel to A Royal in Paradise. Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke return as novelist Olivia and Prince Alexander, who host both of their families in his kingdom for Christmas. A Royal in Paradise (2023) – The Australian-made rom-com that started the franchise, arriving alongside its sequel. Novelist Olivia Perkins (Rhiannon Fish) takes a tropical vacation to cure her writer’s block and meets Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke), who is escaping his duty to marry royalty.

– The Australian-made rom-com that started the franchise, arriving alongside its sequel. Novelist Olivia Perkins (Rhiannon Fish) takes a tropical vacation to cure her writer’s block and meets Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke), who is escaping his duty to marry royalty. Allen (2026) Netflix Original – Australian sci-fi comedy from Ludo Studio, the makers of Bluey. 20 years after a childhood encounter with an alien, Petey has failed to move on. Now his old friend is finally back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret.

– Australian sci-fi comedy from Ludo Studio, the makers of Bluey. 20 years after a childhood encounter with an alien, Petey has failed to move on. Now his old friend is finally back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret. Bros (Season 2) Netflix Original – The Israeli comedy returns. Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships, only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss.

– The Israeli comedy returns. Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships, only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss. Eternal Beauty (2019) – Sally Hawkins stars in Craig Roberts’ offbeat drama as Jane, a woman living with schizophrenia who was jilted at the altar years earlier and whose life is shaken up by a new romance. Also starring David Thewlis, Penelope Wilton, Billie Piper and Alice Lowe.

– Sally Hawkins stars in Craig Roberts’ offbeat drama as Jane, a woman living with schizophrenia who was jilted at the altar years earlier and whose life is shaken up by a new romance. Also starring David Thewlis, Penelope Wilton, Billie Piper and Alice Lowe. Ethos (Season 2) Netflix Original – Six years after the first season became one of Netflix’s most acclaimed Turkish dramas, Berkun Oya’s Ethos (Bir Başkadır) returns. In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city’s everyday flow, their paths intersecting in the therapy room.

– Six years after the first season became one of Netflix’s most acclaimed Turkish dramas, Berkun Oya’s Ethos (Bir Başkadır) returns. In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city’s everyday flow, their paths intersecting in the therapy room. Gone in the Night (2022) – Winona Ryder stars in this mystery thriller from director Eli Horowitz. When Kath and her younger boyfriend arrive at a remote cabin to find a strange young couple already staying there, he suddenly vanishes with the woman. Refusing to believe he simply left her, Kath teams up with the cabin’s reclusive owner (Dermot Mulroney) to uncover what really happened. Also starring Owen Teague, John Gallagher Jr. and Brianne Tju.

– Winona Ryder stars in this mystery thriller from director Eli Horowitz. When Kath and her younger boyfriend arrive at a remote cabin to find a strange young couple already staying there, he suddenly vanishes with the woman. Refusing to believe he simply left her, Kath teams up with the cabin’s reclusive owner (Dermot Mulroney) to uncover what really happened. Also starring Owen Teague, John Gallagher Jr. and Brianne Tju. Love Is Blind: Habibi (Season 2) Netflix Original – The Arabic-language edition of the social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged before ever meeting face-to-face.

– The Arabic-language edition of the social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged before ever meeting face-to-face. Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – This pulse-pounding Taiwanese medical workplace drama follows an elite team of doctors and resilient first-year residents at Yang-Da University Hospital as they navigate life-or-death emergencies, hospital politics and ethical dilemmas.

– This pulse-pounding Taiwanese medical workplace drama follows an elite team of doctors and resilient first-year residents at Yang-Da University Hospital as they navigate life-or-death emergencies, hospital politics and ethical dilemmas. Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – A gritty, action-packed Indonesian home invasion thriller. A tough ex-soldier (Lukman Sardi) must become a one-man army to protect his grandchildren from a gang of ruthless criminals terrorizing their remote village.

– A gritty, action-packed Indonesian home invasion thriller. A tough ex-soldier (Lukman Sardi) must become a one-man army to protect his grandchildren from a gang of ruthless criminals terrorizing their remote village. The First 48 (Season 16) – More episodes of A&E’s long-running true-crime series following homicide detectives through the critical first two days of an investigation.

– More episodes of A&E’s long-running true-crime series following homicide detectives through the critical first two days of an investigation. The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the German period drama. With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe.

– The final season of the German period drama. With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe. The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – Marking the feature directorial debut of Adam Pålsson, this charming Swedish holiday rom-com stars real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell as Mathilda and Freddie, two sisters leading polar-opposite lives. Homebody Mathilda has never left her small-town village, while Freddie is a career-driven, fast-living city girl. Craving a change of pace, the two swap lives at Christmastime.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 13th

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) – Jill Wagner plays a New York marketing executive who returns to her hometown after her great-uncle dies. Determined to honor his last wish, she teams up with the farm manager (Cameron Mathison) to save the town’s holiday festival.

– Jill Wagner plays a New York marketing executive who returns to her hometown after her great-uncle dies. Determined to honor his last wish, she teams up with the farm manager (Cameron Mathison) to save the town’s holiday festival. Brawlers (2025)

Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – Jessica Chastain stars in this dark mystery thriller as Misty Jones, a former country music megastar who is drawn out of decades-long seclusion to search for her missing niece in the seedy, dangerous underbelly of Nashville. Also starring Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch.

– Jessica Chastain stars in this dark mystery thriller as Misty Jones, a former country music megastar who is drawn out of decades-long seclusion to search for her missing niece in the seedy, dangerous underbelly of Nashville. Also starring Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch. Murder in Galicia (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on a shocking true story, this Spanish crime drama follows a tenacious Civil Guard sergeant who is convinced that a brutal home invasion was actually orchestrated by the victim’s husband, facing a system unwilling to heed his warnings while the woman’s life hangs by a thread.

– Based on a shocking true story, this Spanish crime drama follows a tenacious Civil Guard sergeant who is convinced that a brutal home invasion was actually orchestrated by the victim’s husband, facing a system unwilling to heed his warnings while the woman’s life hangs by a thread. Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African reality series following media personality Anele Mdoda and her royal fiancé Buzza James, from pre-wedding celebrations and tense family moments to their long-awaited “I do.”

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 14th

Alan’s Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – YouTube Shorts superstar Alan Chikin Chow brings his massively popular comedy universe to Netflix in a new scripted series following a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects who come together to form a K-pop sensation.

– YouTube Shorts superstar Alan Chikin Chow brings his massively popular comedy universe to Netflix in a new scripted series following a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects who come together to form a K-pop sensation. Sinterklaas: Fireplace (2026) – A Sinterklaas-themed edition of Netflix’s fireplace videos for the holiday season.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 15th

Black Butler (Seasons 1–2) – In this dark fantasy anime set in Victorian England, 12-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive forms a pact with a demon, who serves as his impeccably capable butler Sebastian and helps him take revenge on those who destroyed his family.

– In this dark fantasy anime set in Victorian England, 12-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive forms a pact with a demon, who serves as his impeccably capable butler Sebastian and helps him take revenge on those who destroyed his family. Insidious (2010) – The one that started it all. James Wan’s low-budget horror smash follows the Lambert family (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) as they discover their comatose son isn’t sick but trapped in a shadowy realm called The Further. Arrives two weeks after Chapters 2 and 3 of Insidious.

– The one that started it all. James Wan’s low-budget horror smash follows the Lambert family (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) as they discover their comatose son isn’t sick but trapped in a shadowy realm called The Further. Arrives two weeks after Chapters 2 and 3 of Insidious. One Piece (New Season) – More episodes of the long-running anime One Piece, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, following Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on their quest for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

– More episodes of the long-running anime One Piece, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, following Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on their quest for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. Smile (2022) – Parker Finn’s breakout horror hit stars Sosie Bacon as a therapist who, after witnessing a patient’s gruesome death, becomes haunted by an entity that appears as a grinning stranger and passes from victim to victim.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.