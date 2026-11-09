Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson Heist Thriller ‘The Take’ Gets Netflix Release Date & First Looks

Netflix has finally put a date on one of its biggest movies of 2027. The Take, the secretive heist thriller from City of God director Fernando Meirelles starring Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will be released in select theaters and on Netflix on January 15th, 2027. Alongside the date, we’ve also got our first look at the movie thanks to an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly.

Just last week, we rounded up everything we knew about The Take, the film previously known as Here Comes the Flood, and at that point, all Netflix had confirmed was a vague 2027 release window. Now we have a date, character names, a much meatier synopsis, and a handful of stills.

When is The Take coming to Netflix?

The Take will premiere on Friday, January 15th, 2027, in select theaters and on Netflix globally on the same day. Interestingly, many pundits were predicting a wider theatrical rollout for this one given Netflix’s appetite for increasing its footprint in theaters but clearly, the decision has been taken not to.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

That makes it one of the very first big-ticket Netflix original movies of the new year, and arguably the streamer’s biggest January film launch in some time. It also means Netflix is going with a day-and-date release in a limited number of cinemas rather than a lengthy exclusive theatrical run. Netflix has previously launched huge films in January including The Rip and Back in Action in years prior.

Filming took place between November 2025 and January 2026 across New York City, Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark, and Atlanta, so the movie will hit Netflix roughly a year after cameras stopped rolling.

What is The Take about?

Up until now, the only plot details we had to go on were the brief logline: “A bank guard, a teller, and a master thief get caught in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.”

Thanks to EW, we now know a lot more about who’s who. Pattinson plays Noah, a former Army captain struggling to adjust to civilian life. He’s recruited by Christian Carter (Washington), a charismatic thief who wants his help robbing Manhattan’s richest bank. The complication? Noah’s girlfriend, Rose (Edgar-Jones), works there as a teller. With time running out and love on the line, Noah has to figure out who he can actually trust.

Don’t expect too many more answers than that, though. The cast and director are keeping their cards very close to their chests, with Meirelles teasing that the full picture only comes together in the final 10 seconds of the movie.

What sets The Take apart from the heist movies that came before it, according to Meirelles, is its perspective. Rather than cutting between the robbers and whoever’s chasing them, the entire film is told from Noah’s point of view. The audience only ever knows what Noah knows, either because he’s in the room or because he hears it over the intercom. Meirelles says he revisited classics like Heat, Point Break, The Killing, and Dog Day Afternoon while preparing, and described the script as having a “puzzle-like structure.”

He also told EW that on his first read, he wasn’t sure if he was reading a heist movie or a psychological drama built around a love story, landing on the idea that it’s a blend of both.

Here’s the first looks (we’ll update this page once Netflix has released higher quality versions):

Who’s in the cast of The Take?

Here’s the confirmed cast and who they’re playing:

Denzel Washington as Christian Carter

as Christian Carter Robert Pattinson as Noah

as Noah Daisy Edgar-Jones as Rose

as Rose Danai Gurira as Oaklynn

as Oaklynn Sean Harris as Logan

as Logan Moisés Arias as Gabriel

as Gabriel Justin Kirk as Anderson

Washington describes Carter as a “frustrated musician” with a precise, mathematical mind, a manipulator who believes he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and ultimately only looks out for himself. Pattinson, meanwhile, says Noah is someone who struggles to trust people while being pretty deceitful himself, and who doesn’t fully understand why he’s robbing the bank in the first place.

This isn’t Pattinson’s first heist alongside a Washington, either. He previously starred opposite Denzel’s son, John David Washington, in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Pattinson told EW that Denzel is one of the reasons he became an actor, and that the veteran’s love of improvising meant scenes would regularly go completely off-script. Meirelles added that several of those unscripted moments made it into the final cut.

As we noted previously, The Take marks Washington’s first Netflix original, as well as Edgar-Jones’. Pattinson has previously appeared in Netflix’s The King and The Devil All the Time.

Behind the camera, the film is written by Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past), who also produces through Genre Films alongside Audrey Chon. It’s also the biggest film of Meirelles’ career to date.

Is there a trailer for The Take?

Not yet. With the release just over two months away, we’d expect a teaser or full trailer to drop in the coming weeks, likely in early-to-mid December. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s out.

For now, we do have the official key art:

Will you be checking out The Take when it arrives on Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments below.