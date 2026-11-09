‘Football Manager Mobile’ Getting Major Update on Netflix

Football Manager is back on Netflix again this year. Sports Interactive and SEGA have confirmed that Football Manager 27 Mobile launches tomorrow, November 10th, on the same day as the PC and console versions. Here’s what you need to know.

FM27 launches worldwide on November 10th. On PC it’s on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Xbox PC app, with day-one access for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. On consoles, FM27 Console comes to Xbox Series X|S and PS5. On mobile, FM27 Mobile is exclusive to Netflix members on iOS and Android.

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Like every other game on Netflix, FM27 Mobile won’t cost anything extra on top of your Netflix subscription. There are no ads and no in-app purchases. You’ll still download it from the App Store or Google Play, but you’ll need to sign in with your Netflix account to start playing.

Football Manager’s history on Netflix

It’s been a bumpy few years for Football Manager on Netflix. The partnership started in September 2023, when Netflix announced it would be the exclusive mobile home of Football Manager 2024 Mobile, which arrived in November 2023. The year before, FM23 Mobile had been a standalone paid app.

The next year, Netflix said it would get Football Manager 25 on the same day as the other versions. FM25 was delayed, then canceled outright, so FM24 stayed on the service much longer than planned.

The series got back on track last year when Football Manager 2026 joined Netflix in November 2025. FM27 is the third Football Manager game to come to Netflix, and it shows how much Netflix values the series. As we revealed with Variety, Football Manager has been one of the most-played games on Netflix. By daily playtime, only Solitaire and GTA: San Andreas ranked higher.

What’s new in Football Manager 27 Mobile?

Sports Interactive says FM27 Mobile (not to be confused with the Touch version which is exclusive to Apple Arcade) “returns with new ways to influence your squad and define your legacy.” Here are the main changes it has highlighted:

Improved 2D match engine: Sports Interactive calls it its “most advanced 2D Match Engine yet,” with faster-paced matches.

Sports Interactive calls it its “most advanced 2D Match Engine yet,” with faster-paced matches. More match-day data: More detailed stats, including Expected Goals (xG) for the first time, to help you decide whether to keep or change your tactics.

More detailed stats, including Expected Goals (xG) for the first time, to help you decide whether to keep or change your tactics. Player dynamics: More insight into player morale and squad relationships, especially at key moments in the season.

More insight into player morale and squad relationships, especially at key moments in the season. Traits and talents: New training options that target players’ Preferred Moves and traits.

New training options that target players’ Preferred Moves and traits. Supporter intel: Tracks fan sentiment and confidence in you over the course of your career.

Tracks fan sentiment and confidence in you over the course of your career. Staff advice: Your staff will give advice on things like injuries and tactical changes, but the final decision stays with you.

Your staff will give advice on things like injuries and tactical changes, but the final decision stays with you. Haptic feedback and accessibility: Vibration feedback and new accessibility options.

As with FM26, the Netflix version is the mobile edition. That means a faster, more streamlined game than the full version on PC and console. Those versions get the bigger match-day upgrades, such as more lively crowds, dynamic weather, the sun moving across the sky during a match, and seasonal pitch changes. The mobile version doesn’t get those.

When FM26 was announced, Sports Interactive said careers from FM26 Mobile could be carried into later mobile editions such as FM27. We’ll check how that works once the game is live. We don’t know yet whether FM26 Mobile will stay on Netflix now that FM27 is here. We’ll update this post if we hear more.

As for playing FM on your TV, Netflix still doesn’t have the full PC or console game on its cloud gaming service. For now, Football Manager on Netflix is phone and tablet only.

Will you be taking charge in Football Manager 27 on Netflix tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.