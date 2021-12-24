‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Peaky Blinders season 6 is about to release in the United Kingdom imminently with the series sixth season having wrapped filming over the summer of 2021. When will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix around the globe? 2022 seems to be the answer in most locations but let’s dive into everything we know.

The fantastic British drama continues to be one of Netflix’s best imports. The 1920’s drama is about a gangster family back in Birmingham, England. The series first airs on the BBC but Netflix stands as the international distributor for the show.

Season 5, which landed on Netflix in the US on October 4th, 2019 and is due to release on Netflix in the UK on April 22nd.

Now let’s dive into what we know so far about season 6 of Peaky Blinders and when we can expect season 6 to drop on Netflix.

What will happen in season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

Caution: spoilers below for season 5 of Peaky Blinders.

Season 5 which consisted of another six episodes sees “the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals.”

Season 5 left us with a huge cliffhanger after the tempestuous events of the season. Tommy ended the season screaming at his dead wife with a gun pointed to his head before it cuts to black. Will Tommy end up killing himself? His PTSD and moments that led to this season are clearly taking hold.

We should also find out who ultimately betrayed Tommy but according to the podcast series, Obsessed with Peaky Blinders, we should already be able to work out who it was. Let us know you think it is in the comments below.

DigitalSpy put together their big list of who they suspect may be the traitor.

Beyond that, we should find out more about Peaky Blinder’s expansion into the United States. Beyond that, we’re fast approaching WW2 in the events with Oswald Mosley becoming more prominent.

Where is Peaky Blinders season 6 in production?

Filming was originally scheduled to take place for season 6 of Peaky Blinders from February 2020 according to ProductionWeekly. It was understood that filming will be taking place once again in Liverpool and Scotland.

Steven Knight continues his writing and showrunning duties for season 6 and for the first time, season 6 is set to see a director return with Anthony Byrne rejoining the project.

Fast forward a few months, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the film and TV industry very hard and Netflix’s and BBC’s hit series Peaky Blinders was no exception. Production was just gearing up to start shooting when everything came to a halt.

“We were so close to the start of filming Season 6. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated, and hardworking crew“, wrote Season 5 and Season 6 director, Anthony Byrne, in an Instagram post.

“Sets were built, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses tested. Locations were booked. All the prep was done. It’s a real shame not to be able to make it for you at this time“, he continued. The fate of the highly-anticipated 1920s crime drama was up in the air, until now.

Production resumed from November 2020, taking place across various locations in the UK, most notably Liverpool and Scotland. Filming lasted for several months until it was confirmed in an Instagram post by Anthony Byrne that filming had officially wrapped on season 6.

Editing finished on season 6 in November 2021.

When will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix?

Once again, we’re not expecting to see season 6 of Peaky Blinders until shortly after it concludes airing on the BBC in the United Kingdom. Season 5 came to Netflix on October 4th, 2019 which was roughly three weeks after its UK air date.

The release date for Peaky Blinders sixth season is currently slated for early 2022 according to BBC promotions. That means we’re expecting Netflix internationally to carry the show between Spring and Summer 2022.

An MP's work is never done. All five series of #PeakyBlinders are available now on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and on @Netflix in the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. pic.twitter.com/ankRiqAOKJ — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) November 21, 2019

Netflix in the United Kingdom will eventually get season 6 of Peaky Blinders too but at this point, it doesn’t look like that’ll be the case until 2023 as Netflix has to wait around a year to get the license from the BBC.

Who will star in Peaky Blinders season 6?

All the main cast members will be back including Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Finn Cole.

Joining the cast for season 6 is Stephen Graham.

Teased it in the past but it’s finally official! @StephenGraham73 joins the cast of Peaky Blinders! #PeakyBlindersS6 #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/ehZvxuT5x1 — Peaky Blinders (@PeakyBlinders__) April 29, 2021

Whether the deceased cast members including Annabelle Wallis who plays Grace Shelby will return in some form is yet to be seen.

There has been some speculation regarding some rumored castings for season 6 including Julia Roberts. According to DigitialSpy, other well-known celebrities have also wanted to get involved including Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and A$AP Rocky.

Will there be a season 7 of Peaky Blinders?

Back in 2018, Steven Knight told the Birmingham Press Hub, that “we will probably do seven” referring to season 7. However, it’s since been announced that season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be the final season.

That’s all we have for now about season 6 of Peaky Blinders on Netflix. We’ll keep this post updated as time goes on about more information and of course, the all-important release date.

Editors note: contains contributions from Tigran Asatryan.