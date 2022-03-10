Queen of the South has now wrapped up its fifth and final season on USA Network with the season airing between April and June 2021 and is coming to Netflix around the world between March and April 2022. Here’s when the final season is added where you live.

One of the most popular TV series the USA Network has to offer, Queen of the South has gone from strength to strength each season. Sadly though, despite not originally expected to be the final season, it was announced on March 8th that it was the case.

Production was delayed on season 5 and as a result, has taken a lot longer to air. The final season received rave reviews and nicely closes up the story which began back in 2016.

When will Queen of the South season 5 be on Netflix US?

The past four seasons we’ve seen arrive in either May or June the year after it airs.

Season 1 was added on May 9th, 2017, season 2 on May 22nd, 2018, season 3 on May 7th, 2019. and most recent season 4 arrived on June 6th, 2020.

Now for those looking for a pattern, you’ll notice that Netflix receives new seasons of the show exactly a year after the first episode airs. This is the case for all NBC Universal shows such as The Sinner.

Therefore we can give an exact release date for those in the United States. Season 5 of Queen of the South will be on Netflix US on April 7th, 2022.

This release date is now confirmed with a notice now showing on Netflix US for April 7th.

When is Queen of the South season 5 coming to other regions on Netflix?

Netflix UK is typically one of the first regions to receive the latest seasons of Queen of the South. Like the US, a release date is dictated by the broadcast dates for the series.

We’ve now had it confirmed that Netflix UK will receive Queen of the South season 5 of March 9th, 2022.

Netflix Canada and Australia are also likely to receive the fifth season of Queen of the South around the same time as Netflix UK. All other regions of Netflix carry Queen of the South and will likely get the fifth season in early 2022 too.

Are you looking forward to watching Queen of the South season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!