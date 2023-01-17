‘Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury’ Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

More Power Rangers episodes are coming to Netflix. Season 30 of Cosmic Fury will be headed to Netflix in fall 2023 globally alongside a 30th Anniversary special debuting in April 2023.

Please note: this article was first published on September 2nd, 2022 and has been updated over time to reflect new updates.

Up until 2021, Nickelodeon had the rights to new episodes of Power Rangers (Netflix received episodes after initial airing) first, but that all changed once we heard rumors that Netflix would be taking over as the sole distributor for Dino Fury season 2 (or season 29 of the show).

Dino Fury season 2 arrived on Netflix exclusively in two parts. The first half dropped in early 2022, and the second arrived on Netflix US on September 27th, 2022.

Season 30 of Power Rangers is coming to Netflix exclusively

Netflix Family confirmed that Netflix would be receiving Cosmic Fury in 2023 via a post on Facebook on September 1st.

Their Facebook page states:

“We’re proud to announce that Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will begin filming this fall & debut next year! For the 1st time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the current cast will be returning for a 3rd season!”

Season 30 was first revealed at the end of August 2022 at PMC 2022, alongside the announcement that Simon Bennet would return to serve as executive producer. Becca Barnes and Alywn Dale will serve as writers on the new season.

Happy #PowerRangersDay, #RangerNation! We’re proud to announce that #PowerRangers: Cosmic Fury will begin filming this fall & debut in ‘23 with Simon Bennett returning as EP! For the 1st time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the current cast will be returning for a 3rd season! pic.twitter.com/c1ZAaTYJ8H — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) August 28, 2022

Per the announcement, all the cast members for Dino Fury are returning, including:

Russell Curry as Zayto, the Red Ranger

as Zayto, the Red Ranger Hunter Deno as Amelia Jones, the Pink Ranger

as Amelia Jones, the Pink Ranger Kai Moya as Ollie Akana, the Blue Ranger

as Ollie Akana, the Blue Ranger Tessa Rao as Izzy Garcia, the Green Ranger

as Izzy Garcia, the Green Ranger Chance Perez as Javi Garcia, the Black Ranger

as Javi Garcia, the Black Ranger Jordon Fite as Aiyon, the Gold Ranger

This is brand new to the franchise, as we’ve always seen the “changing of the guard” after two seasons of each entry.

Teasing the 30th season of the show on a Hasbro Pulse live stream, writers Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale said:

“For season 30, what we wanted to do is take risks and make the kind of Power Rangers show that we always wanted to bring to the screen. For our team that meant interconnected stories, big cliffhangers and constantly upping the stakes.”

Simon Bennet, in the stream, said, “It is fantastic to be able to tell a continuing story across ten episodes because historically was 22 episode seasons which we actually shot a 44 episode seasons in one big lump and then split over the course of two years, you end up a lot of standalone episodes, and there isn’t quite the same ability to build tension and build dramatic stakes in the way that you can if you’ve got one big interconnected story as we’ve got. So, there’s no filler in season 30.”

This is just one of the new Power Rangers projects expected to be in development for Netflix, including what’s referred to as a “Power Rangers Universe” that’s thought to consist of new shows and movies.

Sadly for Power Rangers fans, most of the early seasons of Power Rangers remain away from Netflix. That’s after removing 722 episodes of the early seasons and specials removed in February 2021.

Are you looking forward to season 30 of Power Rangers coming to Netflix in late 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.