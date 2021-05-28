‘Power Rangers: Dino Fury’ Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Netflix in the United States is set to get the latest season of Power Rangers in June 2021 after airing on Nickelodeon earlier in the year. Season 28 or as it’s dubbed Dino Fury will hit Netflix in multiple regions on June 15th, 2021.

First debuting back in February 2021 on Nickelodeon, the series 28th season has gotten largely positive reviews since its original airing and now Netflix will be the recipient of the first half of season 1 on June 15th.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“An army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, and a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

Netflix in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Canada will all be recipients of the first half of season 1. That will be episodes 1 through 11 meaning Netflix is seemingly getting the exclusive release of episodes 9 through 11.

They’re coming! Episodes 1–11 of #PowerRangers Dino Fury are hitting #Netflix. Catch the Ranger team streaming in the US, UK, ANZ and Canada on June 15th. 🦖💥 pic.twitter.com/e7QOkeX4zV — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) May 26, 2021

No word on when the second half of season 1 will hit Netflix (it will almost certainly be labeled season 2 on Netflix) although, in previous years, they’ve come annually. That would mean the next batch of episodes hit in June 2022. Whether those episodes will air on Nickelodeon is unknown.

Beyond the news that Dino Fury is coming to Netflix, it’s been a bad year to be a Power Rangers fan on Netflix. As you may know, Netflix lost the majority of the Power Rangers library earlier this year with only a few shows from the library (mainly newer titles) remaining. Up until the February 2021 removal, Netflix had almost the complete collection of Power Rangers titles which Netflix acquired back in 2015.

A new home hasn’t been found for the majority of Power Rangers series although many full episodes have found their way onto YouTube.

Are you looking forward to watching Power Rangers: Dino Fury on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.