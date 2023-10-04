power rangers cosmic fury not returning for a second season on netflix

The end of the first season of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury marks a significant moment in the history of the 30-year franchise. With Cosmic Fury not returning for a second season, the story of the Power Rangers, which has spanned over thirty years, and featured hundreds of Rangers has come to an end.

Prior to 2021, Nickelodeon had the rights to new episodes of Power Rangers, however, this changed with the release of the second of Dino Fury, which arrived on Netflix exclusively in two parts. The first half dropped in early 2022, and the second arrived on Netflix US on September 27th, 2022.

On April 19th, 2023 Netflix also saw the addition of a 30th anniversary special of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. September 29th, 2023 also saw the exclusive release of Cosmic Fury on Netflix.

Was Cosmic Fury not renewed for a second season?

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury has been incredibly significant for the Power Rangers franchise in many ways. Cosmic Fury is the third and final entry of the Dino Fury series, which means this is the first time since the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers we have seen three seasons dedicated to one group of Rangers.

However, there were no plans to move the series beyond a second season, which would have been a fourth season for the Dino Fury Ranger Team.

A rebooted Power Rangers is on the way?

Yes. Since Hasbro’s acquisition of the Power Rangers franchise, a plan to reboot the Power Rangers franchise was set in motion.

Entertainment One, the production company behind Cosmic Fury was the company’s last produced series for the franchise, which is currently in the middle of being sold to Lionsgate.

The upcoming Power Rangers reboot, which is due to be released sometime in 2025, will be the first in the franchise produced by Hasbro Entertainment. This means that the thirty-year continuity of the Power Rangers franchise is coming to an end.

In an interview with Heate’d, Simon Bennett, the showrunner of Cosmic Fury had the following to say about the upcoming reboot;

“Hasbro’s main interest was always in the Young Adult Jonathan Entwhistle series that had been in development since late 2019 or early 2020. This was intended to be a hard reboot, more sophisticated, aimed at an older audience, without any dependency on Sentai or established canon. However, development seemed to be going very slowly. I don’t think Dino Fury season 2, or Cosmic Fury would have happened if it had been ready. These were stop-gap seasons intended to keep the show ticking over and supporting toy sales in the meantime. When development resumes on the Entwhistle project after the Hollywood strikes finish, I wouldn’t expect to see it going into Production until late 2024 at the earliest – so on-air sometime in 2025.”

