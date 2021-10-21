‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix Exclusively in 2022

Netflix has officially confirmed that Power Rangers: Dino Fury will be returning to Netflix for season 2 but more importantly, will arrive on Netflix exclusively. The new batch of episodes are coming to Netflix in Spring 2022 but only in the United States.

The first season of Dino Fury, which represents seasons 28 and 29 in the Power Rangers franchise, arrived on Netflix on June 15th, 2021 with a coupel of the episodes being exclusive to Netflix. Nickelodeon has long held the Power Rangers broadcast rights in the US.

Over the summer, multiple reports suggested that Nickelodeon would be dropping the show meaning Netflix would have full reigns for the series going forward. We now know that to be the case with the next batch of Power Rangers: Dino Fury episodes hitting Netflix sometime in Spring 2022.

Back in June, Chance Perez said that the series was “moving over to Netflix for season 2.”

In a press release provided to What’s on Netflix from Netflix, they gave us an insight as to what we can expect from the new season:

“Season 1 introduced us to a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs and recruited to deal with the threat of an army of powerful alien beings. The series will pick up right where season 1 left off, with the fate of Void Knight and Santaura revealed. Evil forces and influential villains will continue to disrupt the Dino Fury Rangers. Season 2 will also see Zayto and Aiyon discovering more about Rafkon, their home planet, the development of new and existing relationships, and the introduction of never-before-seen characters. Fans can also look forward to the reveals of exciting, new power-ups, including new Dino Boost Keys!”

In addition, Netflix promised new characters, new weapons, new Zords and new vehicles including a T-rex inspired motorcycle called the Dino Fury Cycle.

Netflix Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom also carry Power Rangers: Dino Fury.

With this growing relationship, you may be wondering whether the old catalog of Power Rangers will ever return to Netflix. For the moment, the answer to that looks to be no although the series is now widely available on the Power Rangers YouTube channel. Their return could be on the cards assuming both parties can come to an arrangement.

For those out of the loop, Netflix lost the rights to the entire Power Rangers back catalog back in February 2021. That meant the loss of 722 episodes of the classic kids series.

Will you be checking out Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2 in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.