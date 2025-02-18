Netflix’s First Medical Drama Series ‘Pulse’ Set for April 2025 Release – First Looks Revealed

One of the projects we’ve been crowing about coming up on Netflix in 2025 is the streamer’s first-ever medical procedural series, Pulse. The series has had the lid lifted on it with an April 2025 release date set. Here are all those first looks and a recap of everything we know so far.

First announced publicly in March 2024 (although in development for at least a year before that), the series marks a first for Netflix, at least when it comes to its English-language programming. Although it’s licensed plenty of medical dramas over the years, it’s never made one itself—at least not a procedural.

The series is created by veteran writer and producer Carlton Cuse (Lost, Locke & Key, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), with Zoe Robyn (The Equalizer) serving as co-showrunner. The directing team includes Sarah Boyd, Kate Dennis, SJ Main Muñoz, and Wendey Stanzler.

Comprised of 10 episodes, the new series sees a hurricane bearing down on Miami’s top trauma center; third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms is thrust into a leadership role when Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended. As the storm intensifies and the ER locks down, Danny and Phillips must navigate both a flood of trauma cases and the fallout of their secret romance. Meanwhile, their colleagues juggle personal and professional challenges, where saving lives is often easier than managing their own.

Who is in the cast for Pulse?

Netflix has assembled a stellar cast for its first medical drama:

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) as Dr. Natalie Cruz – A politically savvy doctor who oversees both administration and medicine as the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine.

Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher, Daisy Jones & The Six) as Danielle "Danny" Simms – A third-year Emergency Medicine resident suddenly placed in a leadership role.

Colin Woodell (The Continental: From the World of John Wick, The Purge TV Series) as Xander Phillips – The Chief Resident of Emergency Medicine at Maguire, from a prestigious Miami medical family.

Jack Bannon (Pennyworth, The Imitation Game) as Tom Cole – A witty and charming British Surgical Resident drawn to Miami for both the trauma program and the lifestyle.

Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Independence Day: Resurgence) as Sam Elijah – A third-year Emergency Medicine resident from the Florida panhandle with a mix of thoughtfulness and competitiveness.

Jessy Yates (Allswell, The Blacklist) as Harper Simms – A second-year Emergency Medicine resident and wheelchair user, who is introspective and self-assured. She is also Danny Simms' younger sister.

Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior, Adult Adoption) as Sophie Chan – A smart, capable surgical intern willing to endure anything to become a top surgeon.

Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy, Every Witch Way) as Camila Perez – A third-year medical student who maintains an upbeat attitude despite her heavy workload.

Additional cast includes Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

Netflix has slated Pulse for a Thursday, April 3, 2025, premiere. The release aligns with a packed lineup of new titles, including the romance-drama series Ransom Canyon, which debuts later in the month.

While waiting for Pulse, we'd recommend checking out the Spanish series Breathless, which just got handed a season 2 renewal. It shares many similarities and serves as an excellent primer.

While waiting for Pulse, fans of medical dramas may enjoy the Spanish-language series Breathless ( Respira), which was recently renewed for a second season.

