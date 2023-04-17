‘Queenmaker’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

After a great debut season for Netflix’s newest political K-drama, Queenmaker, some subscribers are already wondering if we’ll see a second season on Netflix anytime soon. For now, we’ll be waiting for the streaming service to make a decision on the future of Queenmaker, so in that time we’ll be covering everything related to a second season of Queenmaker on Netflix.

Queenmaker is a South Korean Netflix Original political drama directed by Oh Jin Suk (My First Love), and written by screenwriter Moon Ji Young (Who Are You?).

An accomplished fixer for a powerful business conglomerate jumps into politics to make a headstrong civil rights lawyer the next mayor of Seoul.

Queenmaker Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 17/04/2023)

At the time of writing Queenmaker has only been available to stream on Netflix for a few days. As renewal has not been announced beforehand, it’s still far too early for Netflix to announce the K-dramas renewal or cancellation.

The most significant indicator to suggest that Queenmaker will return for a second season on Netflix will be over the next several weeks as we receive weekly top ten updates from Netflix.

Thanks to some excellent and popular K-dramas over the past couple of years, the bar for renewal has been raised significantly.

The earliest, and most positive signs we’ve seen so far are that Queenmaker has already made it into the top ten lists of 45 countries. Notably, it has risen straight to the top of its native South Korea and has also debuted in the number one spot in other Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia. The K-drama has also found its way into the top ten list in the US, where it currently sits in 10th, but has more than enough time and potential to rank even higher.

Does the K-drama need a second season?

There are some open threads that could lead Queenmaker into a second season.

With Kyung Sook sworn in as the new mayor of Seoul, real and positive change is on the horizon. As one of the most senior public officials in Seoul, Kyung Sook has the platform and power she needs to enact change, however, with that power also comes a lot of responsibility and lots of attention. From lobbying cooperations to trade unions and the needs of the local populace, enacting change will greatly benefit one, but could greatly hurt the other. Kyung Sook may have to compromise on select issues, and may even have to go against her own beliefs in order to enact change. The new mayor of Seoul will need some extremely good advisors, and a great PR team to navigate her new role.

Do Hee is currently in prison as she sacrificed her career for the sake of bringing down the Eunsung Group and making sure Kyung Sook won the election. While enjoying her victory, she is visited by a stranger who asks for her help. We don’t know who the stranger is yet, however, considering the security team outside the door where he and Do Hee spoke suggests that has some importance. It’s important that Do Hee doesn’t recognize him which suggests he is not a politician or a well-known public official. Our best guesses are that he could be the head of a large conglomerate, or he could be working for the President of South Korea and is a member of the secret service.

As for Chae Ryoung, she is still reeling from the realization that her mother was involved in the death of her husband Jae Min. This also begs the question, how many other people have former Chairwoman Son silenced in order to benefit the Eunsung group? Meanwhile, her sister, Seo Jin is now leading the company and must deal with the aftermath of her mother’s corruption.

Would you like to see a second season of Queenmaker on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!