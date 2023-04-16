What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 17th to 23rd, 2023

Another week of new movies and series awaits on Netflix and below, we’ll be checking out the preliminary list of what’s scheduled to hit the service over the next seven days.

Missed any of the additions of the past seven days? In all, 29 new movies and series dropped onto the service, with Beef and Chupa taking home the crown for most points in the top 10s.

Finally, in other housekeeping, we’ve just updated our preview for May 2023 with some of the new additions we’ve learned about.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

It’s been a horrid wait for Better Call Saul fans wanting to stream the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series but we’re happy to report that this week, that wait will come to an end.

Over the course of the show, we’ve seen Jimmy McGill continue down the track of transforming into the quick-witted and shady Saul Goodman and that comes to a head in the final season.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Music biopics are all the rage right now and one that’s definitely flown under the radar in our books is the Sony movie based on the rise to fame of Whitney Houston.

Naomi Ackie embodies the role of the R&B vocalist in the movie directed by Kasi Lemmons, who has had a long history in Hollywood in both acting and directing capacities.

The movie ultimately scored mixed reviews when it hit theaters in late 2022, with Stephen Romei for The Australian concluding, “It is a celebration of her too-short, spectacular career but it does not ignore her drug use, her sexual relationship with Crawford, her tempestuous marriage, and her concert disasters.”

The Diplomat (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Hoping to continue its run of shows that more resembles the lineup of CBS or Showtime a decade ago is The Diplomat, the new show is spearheaded by Debora Cahn, one of the creators who has worked on The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and Fosse/Verdon.

Here’s what you can expect going into the new series:

Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler.”

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi star.

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) – Leaves Monday

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021) – Leaves Monday

Cuckoo (Seasons 1-4) Netflix Original – Leaves Thursday

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – Leaves Saturday

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Light the Wild (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Oggy Oggy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

How to Get Rich (2023) Netflix Original

Longest Third Date (2023) Netflix Original Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (Mobile Game – iOS / Android)

Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Chimp Empire (2023) Netflix Original

Chhota Bheem (Season 17)

Chhota Bheem: The Return of Dragar (2022)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original

The Marked Heart (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ready (2011)

The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 21st

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) Netflix Original

Bangarang (2021)

Chokehold (2023) Netflix Original

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) Netflix Original

One More Time (2023) Netflix Original

Rough Diamonds (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Wildflower (2022)

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) Netflix Original

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

