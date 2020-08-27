‘Resident Evil’ Season 1 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

A Resident Evil series is coming to Netflix. After years of hoaxes, confirmation and then a long wait, the first details are slowly being released about season 1 of Resident Evil likely due out on Netflix in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far.

Resident Evil is the upcoming Netflix Original series based on the Capcom game of the same name. The franchise beginning in 1996 has spawned numerous video game sequels, novels, and a popular movie franchise.

Two decades later the franchise is still going strong. With such a variety of source material at their disposal, we can’t wait to see what Netflix comes up with for their own original series.

Netflix themselves didn’t actually post anything official regarding the series until August 27th, 2020. That’s when they published the first details via the NXonNetflix account.

The 8 x 1 hour episode season will be helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) will direct the first two episodes. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

What is the plot of Resident Evil season 1?

The series was first announced back in January 2019 according to Deadline. The following was said about the plot of the upcoming Resident Evil series;

“No one is commenting but I hear the plan is for the series to expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the existing mythology. I hear the series will keep the basic premise, which also served as a setup for the movie franchise. The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus. While the project is in early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and “easter eggs.””

In early 2020, Netflix’s Media site listed an official story description for the series (although it has since been removed). Here’s what the description said:

“The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.”

In production notes, the story is listed as the following:

“The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus”

In the script that was posted by NXonNetflix, we know that episode 1 is called “Welcome to New Racoon City” and is written by Andrew Dabb and directed by Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination).

How far in production is Resident Evil Season 1?

Finally, over a year after learning about the Resident Evil series, in February 2020 we’ve got some new information courtesy of our friends at Redanian Intelligence who are providing us with excellent roundups of news surrounding The Witcher.

They revealed that the series is still going ahead with initial pre-production taking place in April 2020 before the main shoot between June and October 2020. As previously expected, the series is being filmed in South Africa.

Eight episodes are set to make up the first season.

In March 2020, alongside the announcement that filming for Resident Evil has been delayed due to coronavirus, we also go a few more details regarding the show.

According to ProductionWeekly, Andrew Dabb who has spent years producing Supernatural for The CW is set to the showrunner for Netflix’s Resident Evil series. Supernatural is concluding after 15 seasons. Oliver Berben is attached to produce and Johannes Roberts is set to direct. This was confirmed via the NX on Netflix account on August 27th, 2020.

Who is in the cast of Resident Evil Season 1?

A single cast member is yet to be cast for the first season of Resident Evil. We expect news surrounding the cast to arrive in the coming months.

Resident Evil has a vast amount of characters that Constantin films can select. It would be in the best interest of Constantin to use some of these characters to keep fans of the franchise engaged. As to where the timeline will begin for the series is up for debate but that will determine which characters may or may not be used.

As Netflix hasn’t announced a cast yet we’ve created our own cast wishlist for the series.

According to our sources, some casting offers have been offered to the following actors:







Please note that offers have been made to the actors but no cast members have been officially confirmed for the series yet.

Some actors may see their schedules conflict with the proposed filming dates for Resident Evil. Ross Lynch is currently a cast member of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Brenton Thwaites portrays Robin on Titans.

Will season 1 of Resident Evil be an anime, CGI or a live-action series?

The new Netflix Resident Evil series will be 100% live-action. Constantin Germany has only handled live-action adaptations of titles that have originated from video games, comics or novels.

Over the years there have been manga titles for the Resident Evil franchise which have yet to be adapted. With Original anime titles on Netflix becoming increasingly popular it wouldn’t be a stretch that an anime adaption could arrive eventually.

We’ve also heard from sources that a movie reboot is also in the works outside the Netflix series project.

Are you excited for the first season of Resident Evil? Also, how do you think they should approach Resident Evil? Let us know in the comments below!