Sandra Oh recently starred in one of the brand new horror movies of 2022 in the form of Umma and the movie is confirmed to come to Netflix in the United States as part of the new Sony deal. Here’s what we know.

Best known for roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh has been appearing in a slew of different projects over the past few years with Umma being a major departure compared to previous projects. Sandra Oh also notably starred in Netflix’s The Chair which premiered in 2021. Sadly, that series is unlikely to return for a second season on Netflix.

In the movie Oh plays Amanda who has chosen what was supposed to be a quiet life for her and her daughter by living on a quaint farm. Things turn dramatically following the remains of her estranged mother arriving from Korea which seems to have bought with it a curse.

Following its theatrical release earlier this year (it premiered on March 18th, 2022) the movie is now set to come to Netflix as part of the broad new output deal with Sony.

Please note that this only applies to Netflix in the United States although many other regions receive Sony movies in the years following its initial release.

The movie is coming to Netflix around 4 months following its theatrical debut on July 16th, 2022. That’s exactly 120 days.

Should you watch Umma on Netflix?

As with many horror movies, reviews were Umma were quite critical with it only currently carrying a 32% from critics on RottenTomatoes.

On the lower end, Polygon ultimately concluded that the movie is a “giant missed opportunity” while the Radio Times was more philosophical saying that the movie “Delivers atmosphere, tension, whirling camerawork and jump scares aplenty.”

Umma isn’t the only major Sony movie coming to Netflix in the United States in July 2022. We were the first to announce that the Tom Holland movie, Uncharted is due to release on Netflix in the middle of the month. In fact, Uncharted arrives a day before Umma does on July 15th.

For more Sony movies coming soon to Netflix in the US, check out our preview. For more on what’s coming to Netflix US in July 2022, we’ve got a separate preview for that too.

Are you looking forward to watching Umma on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.