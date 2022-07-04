Netflix Survival Thriller Series ‘Keep Breathing’ is Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Scream star Melissa Barrera will take on the Candian wilderness in the upcoming survival thriller Keep Breathing. Coming to Netflix in July 2022, we have everything you need to know about Keep Breathing, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Keep Breathing is an upcoming survival-thriller miniseries created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall. The series was produced by Warner Brothers Television, which comes as a surprise that the series didn’t land on HBO Max.

When is the Keep Breathing Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that Keep Breathing will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, June 28th, 2022.

What is the plot of Keep Breathing?

After surviving the small plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, Liv, now alone, must battle the elements and against all odds survive.

Who are the cast members of Keep Breathing?

Melissa Barrera will make her Netflix debut in Keep Breathing. The Mexican actress recently starred in the return of the beloved 90s horror franchise, Scream, and will be reprising her role in Scream 6 which is due to be released in 2023.

Below is the full cast list of Keep Breathing:

Role Cast Member Liv Melissa Barrera TBA Florencia Lozano Danny Jeff Wilbusch Young Liv Joselyn Picard Liv’s Father Juan Pablo Espinosa Ruth Getenesh Berhe Doctor Michelle Choi-Lee TBA Austin Stowell TBA Alison Wandurza

What is the episode count?

The limited series has been confirmed to have a total of six episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

When and where did filming take place?

Filming began on June 28, 2021, in Vancouver, and wrapped on September 20, 2021.

Will you be watching Keep Breathing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!