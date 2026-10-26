Netflix Sets December 2026 Release Date for Indonesian Crime Thriller ‘Secrets’

Sha Ine Febriyanti and Abimana Aryastya star in Netflix’s upcoming crime-thriller film, Secrets. The story is centered on Prina, a former sex worker who has built a peaceful life for herself and her daughter, but is thrown into chaos with the arrival of her abusive ex. Coming to Netflix on December 3, 2026, here’s everything we know about Secrets.

Secrets is an upcoming Indonesian Netflix Original crime thriller film directed by Ravi L. Bharwani and produced by Wilza Lubis through Buddy Buddy Pictures.

When is Secrets released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Secrets will premiere on December 3, 2026.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

An official teaser trailer for the film has also been released.

What is the plot of Secrets?

Netflix has a logline for Secrets:

Former sex worker Parni built a peaceful life for her daughter, but her abusive ex resurfaces, threatening to destroy everything she fought to protect.

Who are the cast members of Secrets?

The two lead cast members are Sha Ine Febriyanti and Abimana Aryastya.

Sha Ine Febriyanti plays Parni. She previously starred in Netflix’s Made with Love and Cigarette Girl. She also starred in Andragogy, which is also on Netflix. The actress has also starred in films such as Nay, The Earth of Mankind, and All We Need Is Time.

Abimana Aryastya stars as Riska. He previously starred in two Netflix projects, the dark comedy The Big 4 and the explosive action film The Night Comes for Us. The actor has starred in films such as Gundala, Until the Last of You, and Virgo and the Sparklings.

Shenina Cinnamon plays Parni’s daughter. The actress has several Netflix Originals, including Geez & Ann, 24 Hours with Gaspar, Night Shift for Cuties, Photocopier, and Dear David. She also stars in the horror film Do You See What I See, which is available to stream on Netflix.

First Look Photos of Secrets?

Here are some first look photos of Secrets:

What is the film’s runtime?

Secrets runs for 130 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Secrets on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!