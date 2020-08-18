‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4: Has Netflix Renewed? When will it release?

Selling Sunset is quickly becoming a global sensation in the reality series genre having much slower growth than the overnight successes of Floor is Lava for example. The series hasn’t been given an instant renewal as it did for season 3 but the chances are more is on the way. Here’s what we know so far about season 4 of Selling Sunset.

The series as you’re probably acutely aware sees some of the most luxurious houses in Los Angeles get sold to eccentric millions and billionaires while you also get to follow along with the drama of running a top estate agency.

As we mentioned, season 3 was announced on the very season 2 hit Netflix on May 22nd, 2020. That’s rare for series to get renewals this early and especially rare for reality series on Netflix too.

As of the time of publishing the series had featured in the Netflix top 10 TV series list in the United States for a combined 15 days and performed even better in the United Kingdom for a total of 17 days.

Has Selling Sunset been renewed for season 4?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed but expected (last updated: 08/18/2020)

Unlike last time around, we haven’t been given an instant renewal (although the episodes were likely already finished for season 3 when season 2 came out).

As with most reality series though, if they’re popular (and Selling Sunset certainly meets that criteria) then there’s no doubt that season 4 is going ahead.

According to TheTab (a British university magazine) who spoke to Jason from the series, he said he was optimistic that a fourth season would appear especially with the viewing figures. Here’s what he told the magazine:

“The numbers in response to season three have been overwhelming…I want to be respectful of their [Netflix’s] decision, but that said the numbers speak for themselves and I’m very optimistic that we will be moving forward with future seasons on Netflix.”

He also said we should hear officially of a decision in early September 2020.

The closest we’ve come to officially learning that Selling Sunset will be back for season 3 is via an Instagram post from one of the stars of the show, Chrishell Stause.

In a post dated August 16th, 2020 she teases that she has news that she can’t share just yet saying:

“Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about”

Some of the comments have already jumped to the same conclusion as us with one saying “You guys got renewed for another season!!!”. Other comments jumped in on a trend asking for Christine to be fired specifically but some targeted Davina too.

When will season 4 of Selling Sunset be on Netflix?

As for when a fourth season could appear is anyone’s guess. If it does get a swift renewal, it’ll mostly depend on when filming can restart in Los Angeles. We’ve heard that some productions in LA have been given approval to start including ABC’s The Connors this week.

Naturally, it’ll be interesting to see whether COVID-19 has played any particular effect on the selling of the houses that often are millions of dollars.

Are you looking forward to more Selling Sunset on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.