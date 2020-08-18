List of Netflix Series Restarting / Beginning Filming in 2020 & Beyond

The global COVID-19 pandemic hit the film and TV industry very hard with every single production shutting down in March 2020. But now, after several months, a lot of productions are slowly coming back to life and setting their dates when they will get the cameras rolling again. Below we have the full list of every major Netflix Original TV series resuming production, along with the list of every new Netflix Original TV series that starts production in 2020 and beyond.

Major Netflix Series Resuming Production Soon

Below is the list of the major Netflix TV series that will resume filming soon:

The Witcher (Season 2)

Stranger Things (Season 4)

The Crown (Season 5)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

The Last Kingdom(Season 5)

Lucifer (Season 5B)

Sex Education (Season 3)

Lost in Space (Season 3)

Money Heist (Season 5)

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Another Life (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 2)

The A List (Season 2)

Top Boy (Season 4)

Virgin River (Season 3)

Black Summer (Season 2)

The Witcher – Season 2

The second season of Netflix’s big fantasy hit featuring Henry Cavill was halted after filming five weeks back in February 2020. As the lockdown was lifted, pre-production has already started in Arborfield Studios, UK, gearing up to continue filming. Series leads Henry Cavill and Freya Allan have already arrived to the set to prepare for filming as well as showrunner Lauren Hissrich and other key crew members.

Production of The Witcher Season 2 will resume on August 17th, 2020 and will continue until February 2021. For a much more detailed summary of the latest Witcher news, read the full article by Redanian Intelligence here.

Predicted Release date: Q3/Q4 of 2021

Stranger Things – Season 4

Just like The Witcher, Stranger Things Season 4 had only just begun filming when every film and TV production in the world was shut down. Now, however, (stranger) things are starting to come back to life as most productions are getting back to normal. As far as we know, approximately two episodes have been filmed before the lockdown.

Production on Stranger Things Season 4 is currently planned to resume on September 17th. Filming will take place in Albuquerque Studios, Atlanta, and Lithuania. Here’s a summary of everything we know about Stranger Things Season 4.

Predicted Release date: Q3/Q4 of 2021

The Crown – Season 5

Even though we still don’t know the release date for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown, both Season 5 and Season 6 have been announced with the latter being the show’s final season. According to The Wrap, the production of Season 5 will commence in June 2021. It is within the realm of possibility that Seasons 5 and 6 will be filmed back to back, as were Seasons 3 and 4.

As it was recently reported, Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of The Crown, replacing Olivia Coleman who portrayed the queen in Seasons 3 and 4. Additionally, Lesley Manville has been cast as the older version of Princess Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

Predicted Release date: 2022

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s superhero hit The Umbrella Academy has not been yet officially announced, but thanks to Production Weekly, we know that pre-production for Season 3 is set to begin in October 2020.

While no date is mentioned, prepping usually begins about two-three months before the actual filming, so we can assume production will begin around December 2020 or alternatively in January 2021. Read our summary on everything we know about The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Predicted Release date: Q1 2022

Peaky Blinders – Season 6

Production on Peaky Blinders Season 6 was just gearing up to start shooting when everything came to a halt in March 2020. Everything was almost ready to finally start filming the continuation of the Shelby saga. The fate of the highly-anticipated 1920s crime drama was up in the air, until now.

We have learned that filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is planned to start in November 2020 and continue well into 2021. Read our detailed summary of what we know so far about the new season of Peaky Blinders.

Predicted Release date: Q4 2021/Q1 2022

The Last Kingdom – Season 5

Netflix’s The Last Kingdom was renewed for a fifth season shortly after Season 4 was released and luckily enough, production on the new season wasn’t affected by the global pandemic as it was only being written during that time.

Prepping for Season 5 will start this September in Budapest, Hungary with filming following in November. You can read our summary on everything we know about The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Predicted Release date: Q4 2021/Q1 2022

Lucifer – Season 5B

The diabolical new season of Lucifer premieres on Netflix on August 21, 2020, but alas it will be only its first half or Season 5A. The second half, 5B is scheduled to start production in October 2020 in Los Angeles. Both halves consist of eight episodes making Lucifer Season 5 a 16-episode season overall. Read our full summary of the new season here.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Sex Education – Season 3

Netflix’s teenage comedy/drama Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson was renewed for a third season back in February 2020, and filming was planned to get underway in May. Alas, that did not happen due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Read everything we know about Sex Education Season 3 here.

According to Production Weekly, back in May, Sex Education Season 3 was set to start filming in August. We currently have no information on whether that is still the plan, but even if it’s not, we can safely assume the production starts in very close.

Predicated Release date: 2021

Lost in Space – Season 3

The space adventures of the Robinson family will continue in the third season of Netflix’s Lost in Space. As production was only in its writing phase, it was largely unaffected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Filming on Lost in Space Season 3 will start on September 9, 2020, and is scheduled to wrap in January 2021. Read everything we know about the new season here.

Predicted Release date: Q3/Q4 2021

Money Heist – Season 5

The Spanish megahit crime series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in the original version) has been renewed for a fifth and final season in July 2020. According to showrunner Alex Pina, it will be the most epic and exciting season with the war reaching to extreme and savage levels.

Pre-production on Money Heist Season 5 had already started back in late 2019 and filming has already begun in August 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Locke & Key – Season 2

The second season of the teen superhero drama Locke & Key was announced to be in development in March 2020. The announcement promised more keys, demons, and more aloha.

Filming for Locke & Key Season 2 was originally scheduled to start in August 2020, but has been since pushed back to September. Production is planned to last until March 2021.

Predicted Release date: 2021/2022

Another Life – Season 2

The sci-fi drama starring Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Bair was renewed for a second season back in October 2019, despite the negative reviews from critics.

Production for Another Life Season 2 was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, but that did not happen due to the global pandemic. Later, filming was planned to start on July 20th but was pushed back once again. Now, filming is scheduled to start on August 31, although that date is tentative as well and might be pushed back once more.

Predicted Release date: 2021/2022

The Circle – Season 2

The US version of The Circle has been quickly renewed for a second season on Netflix earlier this year, but the reality competition series had no production date until recently.

Thanks to a casting site, we now know that production for the second season of The Circle will last for six weeks in October and November 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

The A List – Season 2

The rights for the British teen supernatural drama series The A List was acquired by Netflix after the first season was aired on BBC iPlayer in 2018. BBC pulled out of the project and Season 2 will be exclusively on Netflix.

Production on The A List Season 2 is scheduled to start in September 2020 and will take place in Wales, Scotland, and Romania.

Predicted Release date: 2021/2022

Top Boy – Season 4 (Season 2)

The Channel 4 hit series Top Boy produced by LeBron James and rapper Drake was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. Although, it is its fourth season, technically, it is only counted as Season 2 on Netflix, as it was picked up and revived by the streaming service after Channel 4 canceled the project after two seasons.

The new season of Top Boy is currently planned to start production in Fall 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021/2022

Virgin River – Season 3

Although the second season of the small-town drama Virgin River is yet to be released on Netflix, the series was already renewed for a third season. According to Production Weekly, filming is scheduled to start in August 2020 and wrap in December. Filming of Season 3, just like the first two seasons, is expected to take place in Vancouver, Canada.

Predicted Release date: Q3/Q4 2021

Black Summer – Season 2

Netflix’s zombie thriller Black Summer, set in the same universe as Z-Nation, will be returning for a second season. Filming on the Z-Nation prequel had already started in early 2020 but was halted for obvious reasons.

According to Production Weekly, filming on Black Summer Season 2 will resume in September. Just a little earlier, the restart date was August 17 with September 25 as the wrap date. We can assume, there isn’t much left to film and production may wrap as early as October 2020. Read our summary of the new season.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Netflix TV Series Starting Production in 2020 & Beyond

Below is the list of the Netflix TV series starting production in 2020 and beyond:

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Resident Evil

Vikings: Valhalla

Cowboy Bebop

1899

Shadow and Bone

Sweet Tooth

Anatomy of a Scandal

The Irregulars

White Stork

Colin in Black & White

Midnight Mass

Sex/Life

Pieces of Her

Terra Vision

Maid

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Limited series

In July 2020 Netflix announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited spin-off series set in the universe of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Continent. Set around 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin will explore the mysterious event called “Conjunction of the Spheres” as well as show us the time when Elven civilization was at its peak.

The Witcher: Blood Origin currently has no production dates, but is expected to start prepping sometime after the second season of The Witcher wraps production in February 2021.

Predicted Release date: 2022

Resident Evil – Season 1

Netflix’s new adaptation of the Japanese megahit game series Resident Evil has been in development since at least the beginning of 2019. Andrew Dabb from Supernatural has reportedly been tapped as the showrunner and writer of the live-action adaptation. Click here to learn everything we know about Resident Evil Season 1.

While there is no news at this point, when the production will start, we know they came very close as the initial plan was to start preparations in April 2020 in Capetown, South Africa, begin filming in June and wrap by November. We assume it’s fairly safe to say that pre-production for Resident Evil isn’t far away since the lockdown has been lifted and productions all over the world are starting again.

Predicted Release date: 2022

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 1

The spin-off/sequel series for History’s period hit Vikings, set 100 years after the original show, has been in pre-production when the lockdown started with filming planned to commence in April 2020. That, obviously, did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, however, pre-production has resumed again and filming is set to start in August 2020 and is expected to last until Spring 2021. Read everything we know about Vikings: Valhalla here.

Predicted Release date: Q4 2021/Q1 2022

Cowboy Bebop – Season 1

The live-action adaptation of Hajime Yatate’s manga Cowboy Bebop was announced to be coming to Netflix back in 2019. Production had already started and three episodes out of ten episodes were filmed, but due to several setbacks such as series lead John Cho’s injury and the global Coronavirus pandemic, production was halted and pushed back until later. Currently, everything seems to be in order and Cowboy Bebop can continue production.

Filming for Cowboy Bebop Season 1 is expected to begin in September 2020 and last until January 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, and South Africa. Read everything we know about Season 1 here.

Predicted Release date: Q4 2021

1899 – Season 1

The creators of the German mind-bending hit series Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have teamed up once again for another twisted and exciting show, this time a period drama, this time in English. The plot will follow a group of European immigrants heading to the US on a large ship. Discovering another migrant ship, their cruise will turn into a horrifying nightmare.

We just recently published a preview of everything we know about 1899 here.

Filming for 1899 is currently planned to start in February 2021 in Berlin, Germany, London, UK, and other European cities.

Predicted Release date: 2022

Shadow and Bone – Season 1

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy Grishaverse book series had just wrapped filming in Budapest, Hungary when the lockdown began. Only the post-production was partially affected by the pandemic as series stars such as Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li weren’t able to go to their studios and do ADR.

Post-production for Shadow and Bone fully resumed in July 2020 with no clear release date available from Netflix. That being said, we expect to learn about it very soon as the process must be near its end. Click here to read our detailed summary for Shadow and Bone Season 1.

Predicted Release date: Q4 2020/Q1 2021

Sweet Tooth – Season 1

Produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey’s production company Team Downey, Sweet Tooth “is the coming-of-age fable of Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of hybrids and humans searching to find answers behind the event…ultimately discovering a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.”

Among the main cast of Sweet Tooth are the 10-year old Christian Convery (Gus) and Nonso Anozie, known for his role as Xaro Xoan Daxos HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Production on Sweet Tooth is set to begin in September 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Anatomy of a Scandal – (Anthology Series)

Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal is a six-part anthology series created by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson. The first season is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. It will tell the story of a high-ranking Westminster politician, who is accused of rape. As this is an anthology series, future seasons are intended to be based on other scandals.

Anatomy of a Scandal Season 1 is currently set to begin production in Fall 2020.

Predicted Release date: Q3 or Q4 2021



The Irregulars – Season 1

Based on the work on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix’s The Irregulars will feature the Baker Street Irregulars as they help Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson save London from supernatural forces. In several Arthur Conan Doyle’s works, The Irregulars are street boys who occasionally help the detective duo in their investigations. Indian Summers star Henry Lloyd-Huges was cast as Sherlock Holmes and The Witcher‘s Royce Pierreson is Dr. Watson.

Production on the first season of The Irregulars started back in 2019 and was halted in January 2020 due to a cast member’s injury. Later it was halted again in March 2020 due to the global pandemic. Filming for Season 1 will continue from September 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

White Stork – Season 1

Netflix’s White Stork starring Tom Hiddleston is described as a political thriller exploring the paradox of truth in a post-truth world. Hiddleston will play James Cooper, who is selected to run for a seat in parliament, but unfortunately for him, secrets from his past are uncovered. Secrets that may ruin his life, his marriage, and even powerful people backing his campaign.

White Stork will feature ten episodes and is set to begin production in September 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Colin in Black & White – (Limited series)

Produced by NFL athlete Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin in Black & White is an autobiographical limited series telling the story of Kaepernick’s youth, tracking his rise as an athlete and political activist. Besides writing and producing, Kaepernick will provide narration for the series.

Netflix’s Colin in Black & White is currently planned to start production in Fall 2020

Predicted Release date: 2021

Midnight Mass – Season 1

Coming from the creators of Haunting of the Hill House, Midnight Mass is another horror series coming to Netflix. Midnight Mass will follow an isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

Filming for Season 1 of Midnight Mass was supposed to start in Spring but was called off. Currently, production is set to start on August 17 and wrap on December 16.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Sex/Life – Season 1

Netflix’s new dramedy series Sex/Life is based on BB Easton’s book called 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Created and written by UnReal‘s Stacy Rukeyser, it will tell the story of a woman, her husband, and her past life back when she was single. The series is described to take a “deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire”.

Production for Sex/Life is set to start on August 31 and wrap in December 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Pieces of Her – Season 1

Based on the novel of the same name by author Karin Slaughter, Netflix’s Pieces of Her is a thriller drama telling the story of a young woman who witnesses her own mother killing a diner mass shooter with much ease. Pieces of Her will star Oscars and Primetime Emmys nominee Toni Collette as the mother, The Man in the High Castle‘s Bella Heathcote, and Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Faramir actor David Wenham.

Netflix’s Pieces of Her is set to begin production in August 2020 and wrap by December.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Terra Vision – Season 1

Netflix’s Terra Vision is a German drama series telling a true story of Google Earth and how the idea for the project was stolen by Google from its original creators, an artist and a programmer from Germany.

Terra Vision started production in July 2020.

Predicted Release date: 2021

Maid – Season 1

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Netflix’s Maid is a new dramedy series telling the story of a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet.

As of June, Maid was set to start production in August 2020.

Release date: 2021

