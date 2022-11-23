‘Sex/Life’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What to Expect

Sex/Life season 2 has officially wrapped filming and will be coming soon to Netflix in 2023. In this preview for the second season, we’ll keep you updated with all the latest production updates, casting news, trailers, and a Netflix release date the second we get one.

Sex/Life is a romantic comedy series that set the internet alight in the Summer of 2021 thanks to its risque scenes and raunchy moments. Without a doubt, the surprise “package” of the Summer was watched by millions worldwide. The series was created by Stacy Rukeyser, who previously worked as a producer on UnREAL and Twisted.

Sex/Life Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2021)

It was reported in August 2021 that Netflix had quietly renewed Sex/Life. It’s no surprise that the series was renewed, thanks to a particular scene that caused an incredible stir online.

Since Netflix began recording the hourly numbers, Sex/Life has been watched for 282,100,000 million hours while in the Netflix global top ten list.

Here’s a breakdown of how well the show did in the top 10s (note that we’re missing the first week of viewings because Netflix’s data only goes up to June 27th).

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 27th, 2021 to July 4th, 2021 86,730,000 1 1 July 4th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021 69,860,000 (-19%) 1 2 July 11th, 2021 to July 18th, 2021 45,000,000 (-36%) 3 3 July 18th, 2021 to July 25th, 2021 31,200,000 (-31%) 3 4 July 25th, 2021 to August 1st, 2021 21,620,000 (-31%) 6 5 August 1st, 2021 to August 8th, 2021 15,500,000 (-28%) 8 6 August 8th, 2021 to August 15th, 2021 12,190,000 (-21%) 9 7

According to the top 10 data from FlixPatrol, Sex/Life is the fourth-best performing Netflix Original series of 2021 and the best performing English Original series of the year. Only Squid Game, Money Heist and Lupin outperformed Sex/Life.

In the US, Nielsen tracked the viewing figures for the first season to be at over 449 million minutes watched.

Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2! The first season was watched by 67 Million households — and 20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once pic.twitter.com/JQqyFLj3cN — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021

What is the production status of Sex/Life season 2?

According to the Canadians Director Guild, the show was in pre-production as of November 2021 in Ontario, Canada.

On January 22nd, 2022, Stacy Rukeyser (the showrunner of Sex/Life) revealed that the scripts were all done on season 2 with the final episode of season 2, “Heavenly Day”.

And just like that… there’s a season finale. Gearing up for @sexlife season 2! #sexlife pic.twitter.com/cy1KOBL2zE — Stacy Rukeyser (@littleruke) January 22, 2022

Thanks to the information listed on Production Weekly issue #1276, filming is reportedly scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2022. Filming will run for several weeks before ending on April 29th, 2022.

The Canadian Director’s Guild reports that post-production on the show will run through to June 17th, and sound-post (things like ADR) will run through to the end of October 2022.

The cast members have been teasing getting back into production throughout January 2022.

Mike Vogel posted at the end of January 2022 that he was back in Toronto in anticipation for the production posting “Back at it…. @sexlife S2. What better place to start than Toronto’s best gym.”

Stacy Rukeyser posted that she was soon leaving for Vancouver in January 2022.

On January 28th, Adam Demos posted on Instagram “Almost time to start @sexlife season 2 Pumped!”

Throughout March and April, plenty of snaps were found in and around Toronto for the production of season 2.

Sex/Life filming at Trinity Bellwoods today. Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi on set. @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/WV1QWrAtQr — AQ (@ameam) April 6, 2022

On April 28th, Meghan Heffern posted that it was her last day on set adding “Caroline is not steamy. Caroline is Caroline, but regardless, I think everyone is going to be very satisfied with season two of Sex Life “

On May 10th, Danielle Statuto, who serves as editor on the series, posted on Instagram that she was editing the season finale of Sex/Life season 2.

In September 2022, Stacy Rukeyser Tweeted that they were dubbing the series in “18 languages, adding 4 from season 1”.

When Sex/Life season 2 release on Netflix?

No release date or window has been released as of yet.

Some had predicted that the show could return in late 2022 but given we’ve now got the schedule for December 2022, it’s safe to assume that Sex/Life won’t return until 2023.

And yes, as soon as Netflix settles on a launch date and we are allowed to announce, I promise I will! #sexlife #sexlifeseason2 — Stacy Rukeyser (@littleruke) September 23, 2022

Which cast members will return for Sex/Life season 2?

We’ll definitely see plenty of actors returning from the first season.

Naturally, we’ll see the return of Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos, the actors behind Netflix’s sauciest love triangle.

We can expect to see the following actors return in Sex/Life season 2:

Role Cast Member Billie Connelly Sarah Shahi Cooper Connelly Mike Vogel Brad Simon Adam Demos Sasha Snow Margaret Odette Hudson Phoenix Reich Devon Jonathan Sadowski Francesca Li Jun Li Trina Amber Goldfarb

In late February 2022, we also got news about who will join the Sex/Life season 2:

Wallis Day (known for playing Kate Kane in Batwoman and Agent Shin in Infinite) will play Gigi.

(known for playing Kate Kane in Batwoman and Agent Shin in Infinite) will play Gigi. Craig Bierko (known for UnREAL) will play Mick.

(known for UnREAL) will play Mick. Dylan Bruce (who starred in Orphan Black and Midnight, Texas) will play Spencer.

(who starred in Orphan Black and Midnight, Texas) will play Spencer. Darius Homayoun (known for playing Amir in Succession and Peyman in Apple TV+’s Tehran) will play Majid.

(known for playing Amir in Succession and Peyman in Apple TV+’s Tehran) will play Majid. Cleo Anthony (featured in Divergent, Transparent and NCIS) plays Kam.

In other Sex/Life news, the showrunner recently contributed to a long piece from Vice discussing how showrunning is currently in a crisis.

We also know that Jessika Borsiczky will return to direct in season 2.

Are you looking forward to the release of Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!