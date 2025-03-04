“She Will Return”: Timo Tjahjanto Confirms ‘The Shadow Strays 2’ In The Works at Netflix

Netflix’s new Indonesian crime thriller saw the streamer reteam with Timo Tjahjanto for the fourth time, and it was a hit. Their latest collaboration is already the biggest so far, translating to viewership. The director has long teased plans for a sequel, but it looks like those plans are now a reality, with Tjahjanto posting on social media in recent days that a sequel is in the works.

The project marked Netflix’s fourth major collaboration with Tjahjanto, following May the Devil Take You, The Night Comes for Us, and The Big 4. It first premiered at TIFF before hitting Netflix globally on October 17th. The film tells the story of a young assassin who defies her mentor to save (and murder anyone in her path) a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate. Aurora Ribero, Hana Malasan, Kristo Immanuel, and Andri Mashadi lead the cast.

The news of a sequel comes through Tjahjanto himself, who posted on Instagram and Twitter a picture of a bunch of knives, swords, and guns surrounding a bloody Netflix N on snow. On Instagram, the caption was “She will return.” Meanwhile, on X, the caption was “Shadows will return.” Tjahjanto has long been hinting and asking for a sequel to both this and a follow-up to The Big 4 on social media. On February 17th, the director posted, “Doing another Holywood project this year, but I promised myself after that it’s gonna be either The Big 4 or The Shadow Strays sequel.”

These posts were released a day after Deadline revealed that Tjahjanto had boarded Miramax’s sequel to The Beekeeper, which would see Jason Statham return. Tjahjanto has also regularly spoken about his hopes and plans for a sequel to The Big 4, but that’s yet to materialize.

How well did The Shadow Strays perform on Netflix?

Thanks to Netflix, we can do some pretty good comparisons of how well the movie performed. Netflix was obviously jubilant at the movie’s performance, given that it’s one of the few titles Netflix followed up after the release with a news post about it becoming a “global hit” but what do the numbers say?

We know it entered 87 countries’ top 10s, with the majority having the title stick around for two weeks. The movie also spent four weeks in the global non-English movie charts, picking up 61.20 million hours watched, which equates to 25.3M views. By the end of 2024, thanks to the Netflix Engagement Report, we know the movie was the 58th most watched in the second half of 2025, with 72.3M hours watched (29.9M views).

If we compare the first two weeks of performance to other international movies, we can see that the movie did relatively well, sitting somewhere in the middle of most performances.

Netflix’s official social media, its company blog, or fan blog have yet to echo the news of the sequel being greenlit, but we’ll keep you posted should that change.

We have reached out to Netflix Indonesia, who has yet to respond to a request for comment on the sequel.

Are you excited about the prospect of The Shadow Strays 2? Let us know in the comments section below.