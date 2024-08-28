Action Movie ‘The Shadow Strays’ Confirms TIFF and Netflix Release Dates

Netflix News and Previews

Netflix has a new action film from Indonesia coming up in the form of The Shadow Strays, which comes from renowned director Timo Tjahjanto, and it’s just confirmed it’ll be making its world premiere at TIFF 2024 ahead of its full release on Netflix in mid-October 2024. 

The streamer first unveiled the film back in July 2023 as production was already underway and confirmed a 2024 release date as part of the Next on Netflix reveals earlier this year. 

Timo Tjahjanto is working on the project and is reteaming with Netflix for his third project. This new film follows The Big 4 (released in 2022) and The Night Comes For Us (released in 2018). A fourth project is planned, and that is set to be a new horror titled May the Devil Take You

Adipati Dolken, Hana Malasan, Aurora Ribero, Ali Fikri, and Kristo Immanuel are among the big names appearing in the film when it releases on the platform later this year.

Cast For The Shadow Strays Netflix

Adipati Dolken, Timo Tjahjanto (Director), Hana Malasan, Aurora Ribero, Ali Fikri, Anne P. Ralie (Producer), Kristo Immanuel

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie, courtesy of Netflix:

“Codename 13, a 17-year-old trained assassin is under suspension because of a sloppy mission in Japan. The girl built a conscience when she met Monji, an 11 year old boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji is captured, 13 is hellbent on setting a path of destruction to rescue the boy, including going against her mentor and the organization who hires her, the Shadow.”

First Look The Shadow Strays

Picture: Netflix

The Shadow Strays will premiere at TIFF Before Hitting Netflix in October 2024

Courtesy of the news of the world premiere of The Shadow Strays, we also got our first official picture for the new movie (seen at the top of the article). A small glimpse was seen in the Netflix Indonesia film and series preview video from earlier this year. 

The Shadow Strays is among the “Midnight Madness” events that TIFF runs in which they screen premieres for “the best in action, horror, shock and fantasy cinema.” TIFF takes place throughout Toronto between September 5th and September 15th, with dates for the film’s showings scheduled to be announced on August 13th. Netflix is also set to premiere many of its other titles, which are set to debut throughout the remainder of 2024 at TIFF. Other titles to debut or showcase include Will & Harper, Rez Ball, Emilia Pérez, and Pedro Páramo.

When will The Shadow Strays be on Netflix? As part slow unveiling of new movies coming to Netflix this Fall, Netflix has confirmed The Shadow Strays will premiere on the streaming service globally on Thursday, October 17th, 2024. 

The Shadow Strays Poster

Poster for The Shadow Strays – Picture courtesy of Timo Tjahjanto

Are you going to check out The Shadow Strays when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

