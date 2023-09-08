Showtime Series ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Heads to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix in the United States will soon be the streaming home to another Showtime Original, with all episodes of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber set to arrive on Netflix specifically in the United States on October 4th.

Based on the novel by Mike Isaac of the same name, the seven-part series seeks to retell the story of the rise of everyone’s favorite ride-hailing app, Uber.

The show was created by Brian Koppelman (Ocean’s Thirteen) & David Levien (Billions).

The stacked cast for the show included Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing the role of Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, with it rounded out with heavy hitters like Kyle Chandler (Bloodline), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Babak Tafti (Fraud), Elisabeth Shue (Cobra Kai), Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino.

The show received mainly positive reviews, with CNN’s Brian Lowry concluding that while the show “doesn’t break much ground,” he adds that it provides “an intriguing snapshot of one particularly flashy example of the move-fast, break-stuff mentality, while providing its principals, Gordon-Levitt and Chandler, plenty of opportunity to shine.”

The show first aired on Showtime in early 2022 and was, for a time, available on Paramount+ in the States. However, the show was included among the slew of titles that were purged from the platform for cost-savings.

Showtime (and its parent Paramount Global) selling its shows to stream on Netflix isn’t new. Netflix in the US held a large portion of the Showtime library in the 2010s, with titles like Dexter, Shameless, Episodes, The L Word, and Weeds all streaming at some point.

In recent years, Showtime’s new programming hasn’t been sold to Netflix, with rare exceptions like The Comey Rule, which was licensed back in September 2021. Netflix also acquired Ripley from Showtime Networks, which will release on Netflix exclusively globally.

As you may know, the show was also renewed for a second season in February 2022. That second season will focus on another company in the form of Facebook (famously done by David Fincher in The Social Network). It’s unclear where that season is in development at the time of publishing. Given its removal from Paramount+, it would appear its future is up in the air.

Will you be watching Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber when it releases on Netflix US in October 4th? Let us know in the comments.