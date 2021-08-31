Classic Sitcom ‘Major Dad’ Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Netflix US is set to license the classic sitcom Major Dad from September 1st, 2021. All four seasons consisting of 96 episodes are expected to arrive on Netflix marking the first time they’ve done so in Netflix’s history.

Debuting all the way back in 1989, Major Dad aired on CBS and was one of the top-rated sitcoms at the time. It ran until May 17th, 1993 (a year before I was born!) and managed to get four seasons under its belt.

The show is about a U.S. Marine marrying a journalist and finding himself in a household that’s consumed by chaos which is a far cry from what he’s used to in the military.

The series starred Gerald McRaney (who featured in Netflix’s House of Cards), Shanna Reed, Beverly Archer, and Jon Cypher.

The series isn’t expected to have received any special treatment before releasing on Netflix whether that be a 4K or HD upscaling. We’re expecting it to show in its original 4:3 format.

Netflix has yet to promote the fact that Major Dad is coming to Netflix and it was excluded from its September 2021 PR release although it is covered in our comprehensive preview for next month.

The series will be exclusive to Netflix for the foreseeable (unless other streamers get the show from September 1st too but from our research that’s not due to happen). NBC.com has streamed the show in the past, however. You’d naturally think Peacock would be the exclusive streaming home given the show is distributed by Universal Television but that’s not currently the case.

How long Major Dad will stream on Netflix also isn’t known.

In general, Netflix has been losing far more classic sitcoms than its been gaining. This is largely due to the fact that Netflix doesn’t own many older shows as it only began producing its own library in 2013. Given how popular we’ve seen older sitcoms such as Seinfeld, Friends or others perform, they make valuable additions to their respective owners streaming platforms.

Will you be rewatching Major Dad when it arrives on Netflix in the US tomorrow? Let us know in the comments down below.