South Korean Reality Series ‘Siren: Survive The Island’ Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Netflix may have its next viral sensation landing at the end of May 2023 when the South Korean reality series Siren: Survive the Island is released globally.

Reality shows have always been extremely popular on Netflix, and on top of all of the incredible reality content we’ve had from South Korea, none has been more impressive than the competitors of Physical: 100. However, before it’s even released, the women of Siren Survive the Island are already making the case for being the best reality series to drop in 2023, period.

One of the most intense reality shows coming to Netflix to date, Siren: Survive the Island takes place on a remote island where 24 women from South Korea’s armed forces, security personnel, athletes, public services, and stunt doubles team up by their respective professions as they face off against each other in challenges requiring extreme mental fortitude, and physical prowess.

We also have the official synopsis released by Netflix:

24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

When is Siren: Survive the Island coming to Netflix?

The South Korean reality series will land on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

What is the episode count?

Strangely, Netflix has yet to announce the episode count. We’d expect at least 6 episodes from the new reality show.

