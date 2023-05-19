47 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

It’s a busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 47 new movies and TV shows, including nearly every movie from the Harry Potter franchise. With other excellent new additions, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

Want to look ahead? Earlier in the week, we published our early look ahead at what’s coming up on Netflix UK in June 2023.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Harry Potter Franchise

In a surprising turn of events, ten of the eleven movies from the Harry Potter franchise have been released on Netflix UK for the first time ever.

We suspect an extensive binge is on the cards for many Harry Potter fans this weekend.

Darkest Hour (2017)

Director: Joe Wright

Genre: Drama, Period, Military | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup

Gary Oldman earned himself a deserved Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of stoic British PM Winston Churchill.

A thrilling and inspiring true story begins on the eve of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Director: Wes Anderson

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Wallace Wolodarksy

Even in animation form, Wes Anderson’s unique sense and taste of direction is able to take a classic story from Roald Dahl’s bibliography and enhance it into something even more special.

The Fantastic Mr. Fox bored with his current life, plans a heist against the three local farmers. The farmers, tired of sharing their chickens with the sly fox, seek revenge against him and his family.

30 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: 19th May 2023

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) N

Ayalvaashi (2023)

Bayi Ajaib (2023)

Best Sellers (2021)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Costco: Is It Really Worth It? (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Faithfully Yours (2022) N

Fanfic (2023) N

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Jaws (1975)

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) N

LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – New Beginnings (2023)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Shark Tale (2004)

Spirited (2022)

Split (2016)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Great Wall (2016)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

Inside Man (Limited Series)

Kitti Katz (Season 1) N

LEGO® DREAMZzz (Season 1)

Muted (Season 1) N

XO, Kitty (Season 1) N

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (2023) N

6 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

A Game of Secrets (2022)

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) N

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

White Boy (2017)

McGREGOR FOREVER (Limited Series) N

Working: What We Do All Day (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 6) N

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) N

1 Music Concert Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

INSKYLAND Concert (2022)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 19th, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed? (2014)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!