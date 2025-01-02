What’s Leaving Netflix UK in January 2025

It’s a busy start to the New Year on Netflix with the list of departures, including some beloved family films and children’s cartoon series.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 1st, 2025

Aftermath (2021)

American Gangster (2007)

Arpo (1 Season)

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

Bad Boys (1995)

Beyblade Burst Rise (1 Season)

The BFG (2016)

Black & White (2009)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (2021)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

Blippi Wonders (3 Season)

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 1)

Boss & Me (2014)

Boundaries (2018)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

Enough (2002)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (2 Volumes)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (2011)

H (2002)

Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense (2017)

Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts (2017)

Henry Danger (2 Seasons)

The Hospital (2006)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

iCarly (1 Season)

Inspector Gadget (1 Season)

In Secret (2013)

In the House (2012)

Johnny Test (3 Seasons)

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

Loving (2016)

Lovesick (2 Seasons) N

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Kid-E-Cats (1 Season)

Maudie (2016)

Memories of Love (2018)

Oddbods (1 Season)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pasión de Gavilanes (2 Seasons)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013)

Pokémon: Indigo League (1 Season)

Posesif (2017)

Power Rangers Dino Fury (2 Seasons)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Santiago of the Seas (2020)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004)

T-Rex Ranch (1 Season)

The Snowman (2017)

The Thundermans (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 2nd, 2025

Kid-E-Cats (1 Season)

Larva (3 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 3rd, 2025

Living (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 4th, 2025

Quartet (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 6th, 2025

Cuckoo (5 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 7th, 2025

Binti (2021)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 8th, 2025

Munich (2005)

Sew the Winter to My Skin (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 10th, 2025

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 11th, 2025

Undercover (3 Seasons) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 13th, 2025

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 14th, 2025

Fatuma (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 15th, 2025

A・RIGATO ーJARUJARU TOWER (2020)

Titanic (1997)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 16th, 2025

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

Boyhood (2014)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Greta (2018)

Last Christmas (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 17th, 2025

The Devil to Pay (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 18th, 2025

Blitz Patroillie (2013)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (2022)

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016) N

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 19th, 2025

Dark Waters (2019)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 20th, 2025

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 21st, 2025

Awaken (2020)

Definition Please (2021)

Donkeyhead (2022)

The Gift (2017)

Social Man (2021)

Vesper (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 22nd, 2025

Inside Greggs 24/7 (2023)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 23rd, 2025

Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (2015) N

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 26th, 2025

Badanamu Stories (1 Season)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Young Victoria (2009)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 26th, 2025

FullMetal Alchemist (2017) N

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 29th, 2025

Blumhouse;s Fantasy Island (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 30th, 2025

S Storm (2016)

The Wailing (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 31st, 2025

Unauthorized Living (2020) N

