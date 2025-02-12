‘The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox’ Netflix Boston Red Sox Baseball Doc Sets April 2025 Release

The second of Netflix’s Boston Red Sox baseball docuseries, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox, is headed to Netflix in April 2025! The 8 part series will follow Boston’s beloved team across the highs and lows of the 2024 MLB season. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox is an upcoming Netflix Original baseball sports documentary directed by Greg Whiteley and produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures Inc., and Major League Baseball. Whiteley is also an executive producer alongside Dane Lillegard and Andrew Fried.

Director Greg Whiteley had the following to say:

What’s true about Major League Baseball that is also true about junior college, football, basketball and competitive cheer is that the sport is merely an access point. “It’s just the framework we use to try to capture the most personal, complex and human portraits.”

When is The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the sneak peek Netflix has released on YouTube, we now have confirmation that The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox will be released on April 8th, 2025!

Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner had the following to say when the project was first announced alongside The Comeback:

“The partnership between MLB, Netflix, and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball. The reach of Netflix is profound and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking endeavor that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today’s Red Sox players.”

What is the documentary about?

The series follows the Boston Red Sox baseball team across the 2024 MLB season and the 162 games played. The audience will get incredible and intimate access to the Red Sox players during the highs and lows of the season and even a glimpse into the players’ personal lives.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

Are you excited to watch The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!