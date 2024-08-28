Netflix News and Previews

‘Starting 5’ Netflix NBA Sports Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release

Netflix's NBA docuseries 'Starting 5' will be available to stream in October 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Starting 5 Netflix Nba Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release Date

Picture: BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 27: Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, smiles during the game against the Miami Heat on October 27, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – Getty Images

Netflix has teamed up with the National Basketball Association for an exciting new 10-part docuseriesStarting 5. The series centers on five of the NBA’s biggest players: Lebron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. Coming to Netflix in October 2024, here’s everything we know about the Starting 5 on Netflix.

Starting with Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix has spent several years building a library of incredible sports documentaries. We’ve had many documentaries from Box to Box Films, but Starting 5, Netflix’s latest venture with Payton Manning’s Omaha Productions will dive into the world of the NBA.

The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED and represented by executive producers Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, and Randy Mims. It is also associated with Higher Ground, with executive producers President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra, and Ethan Lewis, and Omaha Productions, with executive producers Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, and Sam Pepper.

Peter J. Scalettar is the series’ showrunner and directed some episodes. Susan Ansman and Trishtan Williams directed the remaining episodes.

Anthony Edwards Starting 5 Netflix Nba Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release Date

Picture: Starting 5. Anthony Edwards in Starting 5. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What is Starting 5?

From the eyes of five of the NBA’s leading players, Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Netflix subscribers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

“The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James pushes himself harder than ever to stay healthy – and dominant – in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.”

Lebron James Starting 5 Netflix Nba Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release Date

Picture: Starting 5. LeBron James in Starting 5. Cr. – Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

When is the Starting 5 Netflix release date?

Netflix has confirmed that Starting 5 will be released exclusively on the streaming service on October 9th, 2024. Just in time for the start of the 2024/2025 NBA Regular Season.

En Us Starting5 Main Vertical 27x40 Rgb Pre

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that the series will be released in ten episodes, each lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Starting 5. Domantas Sabonis In Starting 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Starting 5. Domantas Sabonis in Starting 5. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Are you looking forward to watching Starting 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Time Cut' - Netflix Lines Up Teen Horror Movie For Halloween 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Time Cut' - Netflix Lines Up Teen Horror Movie For Halloween 2024
Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF and Netflix Release Dates Article Teaser Photo

Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF and Netflix Release Dates
'Carry-On' Starring Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson Will Release on Netflix in December 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Carry-On' Starring Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson Will Release on Netflix in December 2024
Will There Be A Season 3 of 'Dark Winds' on Netflix? Article Teaser Photo

Will There Be A Season 3 of 'Dark Winds' on Netflix?

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

‘The Electric State’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

‘The Electric State’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Releasing in 3 Parts Starting in July 2024

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Releasing in 3 Parts Starting in July 2024

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025