‘Starting 5’ Netflix NBA Sports Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release

Netflix has teamed up with the National Basketball Association for an exciting new 10-part docuseries, Starting 5. The series centers on five of the NBA’s biggest players: Lebron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. Coming to Netflix in October 2024, here’s everything we know about the Starting 5 on Netflix.

Starting with Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix has spent several years building a library of incredible sports documentaries. We’ve had many documentaries from Box to Box Films, but Starting 5, Netflix’s latest venture with Payton Manning’s Omaha Productions will dive into the world of the NBA.

The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED and represented by executive producers Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, and Randy Mims. It is also associated with Higher Ground, with executive producers President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra, and Ethan Lewis, and Omaha Productions, with executive producers Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, and Sam Pepper.

Peter J. Scalettar is the series’ showrunner and directed some episodes. Susan Ansman and Trishtan Williams directed the remaining episodes.

What is Starting 5?

From the eyes of five of the NBA’s leading players, Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Netflix subscribers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

“The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James pushes himself harder than ever to stay healthy – and dominant – in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.”

Netflix has confirmed that Starting 5 will be released exclusively on the streaming service on October 9th, 2024. Just in time for the start of the 2024/2025 NBA Regular Season.

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that the series will be released in ten episodes, each lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Starting 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!