‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 on Netflix: September 2024 Release Confirmed

After a fantastic first season, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will return for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, which will arrive on Netflix in September 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature is a South Korean Netflix Original historical thriller series written by screenwriter Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/01/2024)

We’ve known as early as November 2022 that Gyeongseong Creature would return for a second season.

Filming for the second season, which took place between February 23rd, 2023, and September 18th, 2023, has already concluded.

The second season is not to be confused with part two of the first season, which arrived on Netflix on January 5th, 2024.

Season 1 Performance

In the three weeks the series has been available to stream on Netflix, it has amassed 111.5 million hours viewed, which equates to roughly 12.5 million Netflix Views*.

Week Hours Viewed Netflix Views 1 24,000,000 3,000,000 2 48,500,000 6,100,000 3 39,000,000 3,400,000 Total 111,500,000 12,500,000

The series has been unable to unseat Berlin, the prequel series to Money Heist, and is also sat behind the Spanish comedy The Manny.

Please Note: Netflix Views or Complete Viewings Equivalent is found by taking the total runtime of a movie or television series and dividing it by the total number of hours viewed in the millions.

When is Gyeongseong Creature season 2 coming to Netflix?

With the official teaser trailer released, we have confirmation that Gyeongseong Creature is coming to Netflix on September 27th, 2024.

What to expect from Gyeongseong Creature season 2

A huge change is in store for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, as the series will now take place in modern-day Seoul. Seventy-eight years after the events of season 1.

It’s unclear if Ho Jae (played by Park Seo Joon) is a descendant of Jang Tae Sang, a reincarnation, or if Jang Tae Sang is taking on a new identity thanks to the theory that the Najin has dramatically slowed down his ability to age.

Netflix Korea shared some first-look images for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, confirming that Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will reunite.

Netflix Korea’s tweet, when translated into English, states;

“After 78 years, let us meet again.”

This small line heavily suggests that Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok will meet again.

78년의 세월을 지나, 우리 다시 만납시다. 박서준, 한소희, 이무생, 배현성 출연. <경성크리처> 시즌 2 곧 공개. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/At4CLj3bRy — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 8, 2024

Who are the cast members of Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be returning. However, thanks to the introduction of the modern-day setting, it’s currently unclear if they are reprising their roles as Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok or if they are playing brand new roles. The idea that the pair are playing descendants or the reincarnations of Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok has been suggested.

For now, it seems Park Seo Joon will play Ho Jae’s role.

Other cast members have been listed and are likely to be playing new roles themselves in the upcoming season;

Kim Su Hyun

Kim Hae Sook

Jo Han Chul

Wi Ha Joon

It’s unclear if any other supporting cast members will be returning.

There is also no news regarding brand-new cast members for the second season.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!