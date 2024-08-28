K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 on Netflix: September 2024 Release Confirmed

Gyeongseong Creature will be returning for a second season in September 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Renewal And 2024 Release Confirmed Jpg

Picture: Gyeongseong Creature – Kakao Entertainment

After a fantastic first season, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will return for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, which will arrive on Netflix in September 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature is a South Korean Netflix Original historical thriller series written by screenwriter Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/01/2024)

We’ve known as early as November 2022 that Gyeongseong Creature would return for a second season.

Filming for the second season, which took place between February 23rd, 2023, and September 18th, 2023, has already concluded.

The second season is not to be confused with part two of the first season, which arrived on Netflix on January 5th, 2024.

Season 1 Performance

In the three weeks the series has been available to stream on Netflix, it has amassed 111.5 million hours viewed, which equates to roughly 12.5 million Netflix Views*.

Week Hours Viewed Netflix Views
1 24,000,000 3,000,000
2 48,500,000 6,100,000
3 39,000,000 3,400,000
Total 111,500,000 12,500,000

The series has been unable to unseat Berlin, the prequel series to Money Heist, and is also sat behind the Spanish comedy The Manny.

Please Note: Netflix Views or Complete Viewings Equivalent is found by taking the total runtime of a movie or television series and dividing it by the total number of hours viewed in the millions.

When is Gyeongseong Creature season 2 coming to Netflix?

With the official teaser trailer released, we have confirmation that Gyeongseong Creature is coming to Netflix on September 27th, 2024.

What to expect from Gyeongseong Creature season 2

A huge change is in store for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, as the series will now take place in modern-day Seoul. Seventy-eight years after the events of season 1.

It’s unclear if Ho Jae (played by Park Seo Joon) is a descendant of Jang Tae Sang, a reincarnation, or if Jang Tae Sang is taking on a new identity thanks to the theory that the Najin has dramatically slowed down his ability to age.

Ho Jae Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Renewal And 2024 Release Confirmed Jpg

Pictured: Park Seo Joon as Hae Jo – Kakao Entertainment

Netflix Korea shared some first-look images for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, confirming that Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will reunite.

Netflix Korea’s tweet, when translated into English, states;

“After 78 years, let us meet again.”

This small line heavily suggests that Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok will meet again.

Who are the cast members of Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be returning. However, thanks to the introduction of the modern-day setting, it’s currently unclear if they are reprising their roles as Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok or if they are playing brand new roles. The idea that the pair are playing descendants or the reincarnations of Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok has been suggested.

For now, it seems Park Seo Joon will play Ho Jae’s role.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Park Seo Joon Han So Hee Netflix Jpg

Picture: Han So Hee as Yoon Chae Ok (left) and Park Seo Joon as Jang Tae Sang (right) – Kakoa Entertainment

Other cast members have been listed and are likely to be playing new roles themselves in the upcoming season;

  • Kim Su Hyun
  • Kim Hae Sook
  • Jo Han Chul
  • Wi Ha Joon
Cast Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Renewal And 2024 Release Confirmed Jpg

Picture: Kim Su Hyun (top left), Kim Hae Sook (top right), Jo Han Chul (bottom left), and Wi Ha Joon (bottom right) – Kakao Entertainment

It’s unclear if any other supporting cast members will be returning.

There is also no news regarding brand-new cast members for the second season.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - K-Dramas

New K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024
'Officer Black Belt' Netflix K-Drama Action Comedy Sets September 2024 Release Date Article Teaser Photo

'Officer Black Belt' Netflix K-Drama Action Comedy Sets September 2024 Release Date
'Quiet Sales' JTBC K-Drama Expected to Release on Netflix in 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Quiet Sales' JTBC K-Drama Expected to Release on Netflix in 2024
New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond Article Teaser Photo

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Recommended

Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

Netflix Live Shows Hit Their Stride, ‘Unfrosted’ Bombs and ‘A Man in Full’ Disappoints – Top 10 Report

Netflix Live Shows Hit Their Stride, ‘Unfrosted’ Bombs and ‘A Man in Full’ Disappoints – Top 10 Report

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Continues Strong, ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Debuts and ‘Under Paris’ Swims Into All-Time Top 10 – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Continues Strong, ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Debuts and ‘Under Paris’ Swims Into All-Time Top 10 – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Mother of the Bride’ Performs Well, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Still Dead and ‘Bodkin’ Disappoints – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Mother of the Bride’ Performs Well, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Still Dead and ‘Bodkin’ Disappoints – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘That 90s Show’ Season 2 Bombs and ‘Supacell’ Has a Super Launch – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘That 90s Show’ Season 2 Bombs and ‘Supacell’ Has a Super Launch – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Bridgerton’ Opens Strong But May Not Be Breaking Records and ‘The 8 Show’ Is No Squid Game – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Bridgerton’ Opens Strong But May Not Be Breaking Records and ‘The 8 Show’ Is No Squid Game – Netflix Top 10 Report

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2024