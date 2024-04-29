‘Receiver’ NFL Sports-Docuseries Coming to Netflix in July 2024

Trading in Quarterbacks for Wide Receivers, Netflix’s latest sports doc will follow five NFL Wide Receivers across the 2023 season, and all of the drama that comes with it.

Receiver is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary series from Quarterback creators NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions.

Patrick Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl are the executive producers from 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz are the executive producers for Omaha Productions. Meanwhile, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow are the executive producers for NFL Films.

When is Reciever coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Receiver. However, a preliminary release date of July 9th, 2024 has been set.

All release dates are subject to change, so we await official confirmation from Netflix.

Who are the Wide Receivers featured in Receiver?

While Quarterback focused on only three players, Receiver will follow five of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL:

Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

Surprisingly, none of the Wide Receivers from the Superbowl-winning team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have been featured. However, two players from the runner-ups, the San Francisco 49ers, are featured.

Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Famer and executive producer of Omaha Productions, had the following to say;

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level. As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

What is Receivers about?

Netflix has released a logline for the Receivers series;

“It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.”

Gabe Spitzer, vice president of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix had the following to say about the series;

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series. NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.”

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that Reciever will have a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Receiver on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!