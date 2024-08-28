Will There Be A Season 3 of ‘Dark Winds’ on Netflix?

The Western crime noir thriller Dark Winds is having a moment in the spotlight right now following its addition to Netflix last month. If you’re wondering whether Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon will be suiting up for a third entry, you’ll be pleased to hear the answer is yes but it may not be coming to Netflix.

In case you missed it, seasons 1 and 2 (consisting of 12 episodes in total) were part of the 13 AMC shows that joined the Netflix US library (other countries weren’t part of the deal) as part of a major deal between Netflix and the premium cable network best known for titles like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

From all the AMC shows added to Netflix, Dark Winds looks like it’s been the biggest runaway success in terms of viewership. While we don’t have complete numbers from Netflix’s global top 10s, we do know that it managed to feature in the global TV top 10s at #6 with 2.3M views. That’s impressive considering it’s competing with shows available globally. We can look at the daily US top 10s courtesy of FlixPatrol, which peaked at number 3 and has now been in the top 10s for nine days and counting.

Dark Winds Season 3 Is On The Way

Let’s begin with the good news: we’re definitely getting more Dark Winds.

AMC officially announced that it had renewed the drama series back in September 2023 with an eye to complete production throughout 2024 and premiere on AMC+ in early 2025. The network then provided an update a little earlier this year announcing a slew of guest stars who will be featuring and a more broad 2025 release window. Among the new guest stars to feature in the forthcoming third season are Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Bruce Greenwood(The Fall of the House of Usher), Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.), Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea), Alex Meraz (The Walking Dead), Terry Serpico (Yellowstone), Derek Hinkey (American Primeval), Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels).

They’ve also provided a good idea of what to expect:

“Season three picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Why Dark Winds May Not Come to Netflix

So, with the news that the show isn’t due to return until 2025, with it set to premiere first exclusively on AMC+, we aren’t expecting season 3 to arrive on Netflix at all. Per the arrangement of the AMC deal, all the shows licensed to Netflix were on a single-year basis. That means, as things stand, Dark Winds will leave Netflix in August 2025, and any arrangement regarding a third season would require a new deal altogether, and it’s a little too early to know whether that’s on the cards right now.

That said, given the performance of the show on Netflix thus far, it seems like a no-brainer for Netflix to get around the negotiating table to bring season 3 to the service following an exclusive window on AMC+.

For the full list of AMC shows currently streaming on Netflix – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What do you think? Should Netflix eventually pick up the rights to Dark Winds season 3 following its initial premiere? Let us know in the comments down below.