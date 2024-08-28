Netflix News and Previews

Will There Be A Season 3 of ‘Dark Winds’ on Netflix?

A third season is on the way but it's not currently due to hit Netflix.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Will There Be A Season 3 Of Dark Winds On Netflix

Picture: AMC

The Western crime noir thriller Dark Winds is having a moment in the spotlight right now following its addition to Netflix last month. If you’re wondering whether Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon will be suiting up for a third entry, you’ll be pleased to hear the answer is yes but it may not be coming to Netflix.

In case you missed it, seasons 1 and 2 (consisting of 12 episodes in total) were part of the 13 AMC shows that joined the Netflix US library (other countries weren’t part of the deal) as part of a major deal between Netflix and the premium cable network best known for titles like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead

From all the AMC shows added to Netflix, Dark Winds looks like it’s been the biggest runaway success in terms of viewership. While we don’t have complete numbers from Netflix’s global top 10s, we do know that it managed to feature in the global TV top 10s at #6 with 2.3M views. That’s impressive considering it’s competing with shows available globally. We can look at the daily US top 10s courtesy of FlixPatrol, which peaked at number 3 and has now been in the top 10s for nine days and counting

Dark Winds Season 3 Is On The Way

Let’s begin with the good news: we’re definitely getting more Dark Winds

AMC officially announced that it had renewed the drama series back in September 2023 with an eye to complete production throughout 2024 and premiere on AMC+ in early 2025. The network then provided an update a little earlier this year announcing a slew of guest stars who will be featuring and a more broad 2025 release window. Among the new guest stars to feature in the forthcoming third season are Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Bruce Greenwood(The Fall of the House of Usher), Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.), Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea), Alex Meraz (The Walking Dead), Terry Serpico (Yellowstone), Derek Hinkey (American Primeval), Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels).

They’ve also provided a good idea of what to expect: 

“Season three picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Dark Winds Season 3 Clapper

Dark Winds 3 clapper board – Picture: AMC Networks

Why Dark Winds May Not Come to Netflix

So, with the news that the show isn’t due to return until 2025, with it set to premiere first exclusively on AMC+, we aren’t expecting season 3 to arrive on Netflix at all. Per the arrangement of the AMC deal, all the shows licensed to Netflix were on a single-year basis. That means, as things stand, Dark Winds will leave Netflix in August 2025, and any arrangement regarding a third season would require a new deal altogether, and it’s a little too early to know whether that’s on the cards right now. 

That said, given the performance of the show on Netflix thus far, it seems like a no-brainer for Netflix to get around the negotiating table to bring season 3 to the service following an exclusive window on AMC+. 

For the full list of AMC shows currently streaming on Netflix – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. 

What do you think? Should Netflix eventually pick up the rights to Dark Winds season 3 following its initial premiere? Let us know in the comments down below. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF and Netflix Release Dates Article Teaser Photo

Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF and Netflix Release Dates
'Carry-On' Starring Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson Will Release on Netflix in December 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Carry-On' Starring Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson Will Release on Netflix in December 2024
'Starting 5' Netflix NBA Sports Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release Article Teaser Photo

'Starting 5' Netflix NBA Sports Docuseries Sets October 2024 Release
'The Six Triple Eight': Tyler Perry WW2 Movie Set to Release on Netflix in December 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'The Six Triple Eight': Tyler Perry WW2 Movie Set to Release on Netflix in December 2024

Recommended

All ‘The Walking Dead’ Shows Coming to Netflix & How To Watch In Order

All ‘The Walking Dead’ Shows Coming to Netflix & How To Watch In Order

The 10 Best New Series on Netflix in August 2024

The 10 Best New Series on Netflix in August 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Will Season 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ be on Netflix Internationally Given AMC Revival?

Will Season 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ be on Netflix Internationally Given AMC Revival?

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Netflix Series: April 2024 Release Date & Everything We Know

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Netflix Series: April 2024 Release Date & Everything We Know

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025