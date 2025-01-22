‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Reportedly Eyeing Thanksgiving 2025 Release on Netflix

The release date for the final season of Stranger Things might have just been revealed online. Netflix is reportedly planning to release the long-awaited fifth and final season for Thanksgiving 2025.

Thanks to eagle-eyed accounts on X, it has been reported that Netflix plans to release the final season of Stranger Things on November 27th, 2025, aka Thanksgiving Day if you’re from the United States.

The X account, @upsidedownscoop found the possible release date (also repeated by Stranger Things Spoilers) using a loophole on multiple Netflix websites, which returns a date (that’s not publicly visible) within the code.

That date doesn’t consider whether the series will be split into two halves if it follows season 4’s suit. For example, part 1 could be released for Thanksgiving and part 2 for Christmas. Naturally, we don’t know if the show will even be split or given to us all at once. Given that it’s not public, it’s not always the most reliable (i.e., it could just be a placeholder) and is highly subject to change.

🚨| Did we just uncover the possible release date for Stranger Things 5? By examining Netflix’s website code, we discovered that the internal release date for #StrangerThings5 is listed as: 🗓️ Thursday, November 27, 2025 What are your thoughts on this potential date?… pic.twitter.com/Uy4jyANoxr — Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) January 22, 2025

We’ve known for some time that Netflix planned to release the final season of Stranger Things in 2025, as reaffirmed just recently when Netflix highlighted it as one of their three biggest shows returning in 2025. The question was always when? With filming ending on December 19th after 11 months, any hope of a release in the first half of 2025 would be shattered by a lengthy post-production schedule.

A Thanksgiving 2025 release makes a lot of sense. It gives post-production time to polish and perfect the final season, and Thanksgiving is also the biggest public holiday of the year for Americans. Millions of people travel home to spend time with friends and family. With most of the USA shut down for Thanksgiving, it’s the perfect time to binge-watch the final season of Stranger Things. Netflix will want to end its flagship show with some huge numbers and giving it a primetime slot is a good way to do just that.

We’ve asked Netflix for a comment on the release date, but we have not received a response as of yet.

Beyond behind-the-scenes photos, which the Duffer Brothers have shared, we’ve not yet seen a single shot or clip from the final season just yet although that’s likely to change imminently as we get closer to the eventual release.

Are you excited for the final season of Stranger Things season 5? Let us know in the comments below!