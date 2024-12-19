‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Has Finally Wrapped Filming

After 11 months, filming on Stranger Things’ fifth and final season has come to an almighty end, according to multiple people connected to the show and several fan accounts that have been religiously tracking the show’s filming movements throughout the year. Over the past few weeks, we’ve learned that numerous actors have concluded their roles in Netflix’s show, but over the past couple of days, we’re told filming has come to an end and sets are being dismantled. The news follows a big wrap party took place last weekend ahead of a few more days of shooting this week.

Filming on this final season, one of Netflix’s most anticipated returning shows for 2025, finally kicked off on January 8th, 2024, and ends after 50 weeks, or 353 days if you’re being precise. We’ve had periodic updates on filming throughout the year courtesy of Netflix and some of the cast and crew, including the Duffer brothers.

It’s worth noting that Netflix has yet to confirm that the show has officially finished shooting. We contacted them on December 18th for confirmation, but they have not responded. We’ll update you if and when they do.

We’ve known for some time that cameras will have wrapped before the close of the year before the Christmas holidays, but it looks like the clapper has clapped for the final time. Overnight, fans spotted numerous stories online of people involved with the show and confirmed that filming had wrapped on the evening of December 17th, 2024. Multiple people connected to the show in various roles also shared on stories that the show had concluded filming.

‼️ Stranger Things 5 has wrapped filming yesterday evening pic.twitter.com/n6YIdNq5VA — ris (@byrhop) December 18, 2024

These new pics follow an announcement on Monday where Amybeth McNulty, who plays Vickie, confirmed that her stint of filming for the fifth and final season had come to an end in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Her post came with multiple pictures from her time throughout the show and said:

“Wrapped!!

Thank you so much for allowing me to join this spectacular project with the most astounding team.

I’ve only been here from 2021 – 2024 and the love I’ve felt in that time has been completely unmatched by any other feeling.

To the cast and crew, you know I love you, thank you for sharing your craft and kindness. Don’t ever be a stranger I love youuu!!

Thank you thank you thank you x”

As mentioned, a big wrap-up party took place last weekend (the show was originally due to wrap last week but was delayed due to weather, according to reports) with most of the cast present. Many photos from the crew and cast all found their way onto social media.

🚨| More photos from the 'STRANGER THINGS 5' wrap party!#StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/VREPItS5sU — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) December 15, 2024

In recent weeks, the series has been filming the final episode with updates from the account SThingsSpoilers revealing that filming has been ongoing at locations like the iconic radio set and in Jackson, Georgia, where the following snaps were taken as the town gets its final make-over to take it back to the 1980s. We covered more on the filming of the show and some of the new assets Netflix uploaded to its UI in an update over Thanksgiving here.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks as filming draws to a close on many projects as the holiday season hits us in full swing. We know One Piece season 2 is also very close to wrapping, with a wrap party being last weekend (although filming hasn’t officially been confirmed to be over yet). We’ve also seen notes and photos of The Immortal Man (the new Peaky Blinders movie) wrapping up and Tires season 2 officially ending with a big blowout party.

When will we get our first look at Stranger Things season 5? A few opportunities are coming up. We could glimpse the new series during Christmas Day with the NFL Games, but that’s not confirmed. We can also confirm the show will be featured at an official Netflix event towards the end of January 2025. Our lips are sealed until then!

What about a release date? Again, there is nothing official on the release date either; although we expect a release sometime in the back half of 2025 due to the amount of post-production work, the show has to go through.

Are you excited about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll update this post with more reactions and any official information from Netflix as soon as we have it.