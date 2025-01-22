‘Pokémon Horizons –The Search for Laqua’ Season 2 Part 1 Is Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Liko and Roy encounter a new friend in their adventure across Paldea in the second season of Pokémon Horizons. Coming to Netflix in February 2025, here’s everything we know about the second season.

Pokémon Horizons – The Search for Laqua is the 27th season of the Pokémon anime and the second installment of the Horizons story. The first season introduced the characters of Liko and Roy, who take over for Ash Ketchum as the series’ protagonists. The pair traveled with the Rising Volt Tacklers, but in the second season, the pair decided to improve their Pokémon training skills and learn more about their Pokémon companions.

Please Note: A Netflix trailer has yet to be released, and the trailer below was for BBC iPlayer in the UK.

When is Pokémon Horizons: The Series Season 2 Part 1 Coming to Netflix?

We have official confirmation from Netflix that Pokémon Horizons: The Series Season 2 Part 1 will be released on February 25th, 2025.

How many episodes can we expect to see?

We expect 11 episodes from part 1 of the new season. This is because the four parts from the first season of Pokémon Horizons all consisted of 11 episodes.

Episode Title 1 Welcome to Naranja Academy! 2 Put Your Heart Into It! 3 Sparkle! The Glow of Flame and Art! 4 Dot and Nidothing 5 Trending Terastallisation! Dance, Dance, Quaxly! 6 “The Flower Tower 7 Wattrel’s High Wind Warning! 8 Hatenna and the Otherworldly 9 The Treasure of Eternity 10 Showdown! The Paldea Elite Four 11 Liko vs. Rika! Towards the Battle’s End

When can we expect more episode?

We certainly expect to see more of Pokémon Horizons soon. At the time of writing, there have been 35 broadcasted episodes of the anime, and the next two episodes are scheduled for broadcast in Japan on January 24th and January 31st, respectively.

This means, at the very least, we can expect to see at least two more parts if Netflix continues to release batches of eleven episodes.

The first season of Pokémon Horizons was released on the following dates:

Part 1 – March 2024.

Part 2 – May 2024.

Part 3 – August 2024.

Part 4 – November 2024.

Thanks to the first season’s release schedule, we’d expect to see the next batch of episodes on Netflix sometime between April-July 2025.

