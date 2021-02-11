‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Sweet Magnolias is probably one of the best-hidden gems added to Netflix in 2020 and was swiftly renewed for season two in late Summer 2020 but when can we expect it to start filming and the second season to release on Netflix? Who’s going to return for Sweet Magnolias season two? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

The series comes from Sheryl J. Anderson who is mainly known for her work on Charmed and Ties that Bind. The story is about the bond between three women as they all face their own unique challenges. The series was first announced back in 2018 and finally released on Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

So let’s now turn our attention towards a potential second season of Sweet Magnolias.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for a second season?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/27/2020)

The closest we came to a renewal until July 2020 was a GIF posted by the showrunner indicating she’s hard at work writing the next season.

However, on July 23rd, 2020 Netflix officially announced the series would, in fact, return for a second season.

#SweetMagnolias has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/QJUj7Y4Iup — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) July 23, 2020

On the renewal, Sheryl Anderson said the following:

“I’m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too.”

How has Sweet Magnolias performed on Netflix?

The good news is that there’s plenty of evidence that the show is performing well, particularly in the United States.

In total, the series spent 33 days in the top US TV chart peaking at number one. Over in the United Kingdom, the series also performed well with 13 days in the top 10 TV chart.

As of November 17th, the show, according to the top 10s, ranks at 99 in the most popular shows of 2020.

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias season two

Fans have a lot of questions going into season 2, especially after the dramatic way season one came to a close, particularly in the last 10 minutes.

The big cliffhanger at the end of season 1one is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. However, it’s never revealed who the passenger in the car is so that’s the major question leading into season two.

Elsewhere, Maddie is already strained by the fact that her ex-partner has suggested they give their relationship another shot while using her kids as a good reason to give it a go.

Helen just split from her on-and-off-again boyfriend, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there especially since she’s desperate for a child.

Finally, Dana has her own problems trying to keep her business afloat and is now confronted with the fact she may have an estranged son working in her kitchen.

As you may know, the show is actually based on a novel series that spanned 11 books in total. Those include:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome to Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (July 29, 2014)

So there’s plenty more source material to cover from Sheryll Woods but how exactly the Netflix series keeps with the original source material remains to be seen.

Cast for Sweet Magnolias season two

So far, IMDb confirms the return of four of the stars including:

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Carson Rowland as Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend

We suspect this list will grow with the majority of the main cast to return.

When will Sweet Magnolias season two be on Netflix?

Because of the pandemic, it wasn’t initially clear when production was going to start and Sheryll Woods, who wrote the books, stated that production was currently eyeing to start in 2021.

Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ULifQEEUZC — Sherryl Woods (@sherryl703) October 30, 2020

In February 2021, we learned that Netflix currently plans for production to begin in Spring 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Based on this, we could see season two squeak onto Netflix by the end of 2021 assuming all goes well but we’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn more.

Sheryll Woods has stated that the writing staff is aware of how desperate people are for season 2 saying: “Please know we are pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions that are at the center of Season 2”. Sheryll later added that she didn’t know when exactly season two would hit, saying: “That’s hard to answer because we are still trying to figure out any precautions that need to be taken and how that will impact the pace of production,” adding “There are a lot of unknowns.”

In an interview with Texas Real Food discussing the show and how it portrays food, series director Norma Buckley (who appeared on this podcast shortly before the series had been renewed) said he was hired in March 2019, they started prepping in June 2019, finished filming in October, and finished the series just as lockdown started in March 2020. Although we don’t suspect the show to follow this exactly one year schedule given the circumstances, it gives a good indication as to how long it takes.

While we’re waiting though, the cast did have a big reunion on Zoom throughout the lockdown. Set aside some time, though, as the reunion is over three hours long!

Do you want to see Sweet Magnolias come back for season two at Netflix? Let us know down in the comments. In addition, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating as and when we hear of snippets of news regarding the future.