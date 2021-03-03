‘Tall Girl 2’ Coming to Netflix, Filming Begins in April 2021

The Netflix teen rom-com Netflix Tall Girl is coming back for a sequel according to two sources that suggest filming will be getting underway next month and wrap in the summer. Here’s what we know.

Just to quickly recap, the first Tall Girl movie was a smash hit for Netflix given its low budget and eventually went onto rack up 41 million views on the platform in the first four weeks available.

The film starred Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Berelc and was a standard rom-com with the twist being the main character, Jodi, was very tall and very self-conscious.

Tall Girl was by no means a smash hit when it came to the critics, however. The movie currently sits at a 5.2 on IMDb with critic scores similarly low at 44%.

Back in October 2019 after the initial film had released, Ava Michelle spoke to EliteDaily and said there were talks for a sequel. She teased that she hoped fans would see Michelle go into her final year of school saying:

“I’m excited to see hopefully Jodi’s senior year and to see what happens there, but I really don’t know. There’s talk, but I really don’t know, we’ll see.”

Since then, all has been quiet and of course, there’s been a global pandemic that likely halted any development.

It was then in December 2020 when DiscussingFilm got the scoop that Netflix was developing a sequel. They revealed that Sam Wolfson would be returning to write the sequel’s screenplay and news today backs that up.

Filming, as confirmed by ProductionWeekly issue 1236 suggests that filming is currently due to get underway in mid-April 2021 and wrap up in late May 2021. That means a 2021 release could be squeezed in but the more likely scenario is that it gets released sometime in 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“After Jodi Kreyman gains popularity, her miscommunications start causing rifts with those around her and now she really needs to ‘stand tall’.”

The sequel will be filmed in New Orleans just like the first movie with McG, Mary Viola, Steven Bello and Corey Marsh continuing in executive producer roles.

Only Ava Michelle is currently listed to be returning but more familiar faces from the original will almost certainly return with a sprinkling of new ones too.

Are you looking forward to catching the sequel of Tall Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.