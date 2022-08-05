Taron Egerton Netflix Movie ‘Carry On’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is further expanding its library of spy thrillers and the newest one in the pipeline is Carry On, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and starring Kingsman’s Taron Egerton.

The movie will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed projects such as The Shallows, Unknown, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam, both starring Dwayne Johnson.

TJ Fixman penned the screenplay’s first draft, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Fixman is also currently attached to Netflix’s Past Midnight.

First announced in July 2022, Carry On is one of the projects in the pipeline produced by Amblin Partners as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Amblin Partners is headed up by Steven Spielberg and said deal was struck back in June 2021.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions, as well Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Carry On:

What’s the plot of Carry On?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Carry On:

The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Who is cast in Carry On?

Netflix’s Carry On will star Taron Egerton as its lead, Ethan Kopek.

Egerton’s most recent projects include The Kingsman, Rocketman and Black Bird. Deadline’s sources say he was the only actor to read and meet on the project; he and Collet-Serra instantly hit it off and a deal to sign on quickly followed.

What’s the production status of Carry On?

Netflix’s Carry On is currently in pre-production with filming planned to begin on September 26, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana and Cleveland, Ohio in the US.

Production is tentatively set to wrap on December 16, 2022, according to Production Weekly issue 1309.

What’s the Netflix release date for Carry On?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Carry On, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.