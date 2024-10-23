‘Tex Mex Motors’ Season 2 Gets Netflix Release Date & First Looks

As we first reported in June 2024, Netflix handed renewal orders to its two motoring unscripted series, with Car Masters: Rust to Riches returning in late October, and now Tex Mex Motors is set to return globally on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

First debuting on Netflix in June 2023, the make-over car show sees junkers turned into jewels (or eye-sores depending on your point of view!) with cars imported from Mexico to El Paso to get often extreme make-overs from the capable hands of the team of the Borderland crew.

Lucky, Jaime, Andy, Rabbit and Wes will all be back for the new season of the show which began production in early 2023. Netflix also teases “With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip.”

The season will carry extra weight this season given that you may have heard in late summer that Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts passed away at the age of 45 after battling stomach cancer. A video went live on August 25th titled “This is Goodbye.” in which he detailed his diagnosis back in March and talked about the Netflix show. “Don’t be sad for me … I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life,” Pitts said. That video has now amassed over 6.1M views.

While we suspect this season will be a somber affair, we’re still expecting some crazy finished builds including one of a florescent pink Lamborghini complete with eyelashes and a fluffy steering wheel.

Are you looking forward to Tex Mex Motors returning for its second season? Let us know in the comments.