‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ Sets October 2024 Return for Season 6

Netflix’s car makeover show hosted by Mark Towle, Shawn Pilot, Constance Nunes, Tony Quinones, and Mike Pyle will return for its sixth season, consisting of another eight episodes, on October 23rd, 2024, on Netflix globally.  

You may recall that we first announced that the reality series would be returning for a sixth season earlier this year when we learned that both this and Tex Mex Motors had been given the go-ahead for an additional season. MAK Pictures is behind both shows, with the team also behind unscripted titles for Netflix, like 28 Days Haunted, Drive Hard: The Maloof Way, and Pirate Gold of Adak Island.

New seasons have been coming thick and fast to Netflix. Season 5 only dropped in late 2023, and production on this season took place soon afterward. The show first debuted on Netflix back in September 2018 and follows the Gotham Garage, which has now grown a substantial social following and is known for turning old cars and trucks into works of art. 

Hugh Peterson directs the series, which also has Peterson, Myke Clarkson, and Jay Bluemke as executive producers. 

A short clip teasing the upcoming season was released this morning alongside a new synopsis stating, “The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.”

More details on the new season are expected soon but from bits and pieces we’ve found, we know that influencer Tony Nino will be featuring in the upcoming season

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout October 2024, including more documentaries and reality series, keep an eye on our schedule for the month’s new arrivals.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches is just one of many reality series Netflix has based on cars. Over the years, Netflix has released three seasons of Rust Valley Restorers, The Fastest, Hyperdrive, Fastest Car, and their most recent entry into the genre, Resurrected Rides.

