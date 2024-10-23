‘Is It Cake?’ Gets Holiday Spin-off Series; Releasing in November 2024

Mikey Day is back as host for another installment of Is It Cake? on Netflix. This new season follows in the footsteps of other Netflix Original competition series by bringing us a festive spin-off. Is it Cake? Holiday drops on Netflix globally on November 28th, 2024.

The new four-episode series brings back nine All-Star bakers from prior seasons of the show to bring to life an assortment of Christmas items, the catch being that, of course, they’re all made of cake.

Returning season 1 contestants are Andrew Fuller, Jonny Manganello, and April Julian. Season 2 contestants back in the hot seat include Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Danya Smith, and Elizabeth Rowe. Jujhar Mann, Henderson Gonzalez, and Grace Pak are returning from the most recent third season that dropped on Netflix a little earlier this year.

Guest judges include Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, Sebastian Maniscalco, Hannah Berner, Tiffany Haddish, Devon Walker, James Austin Johnson, Chris Witaske, Sasheer Zamata, Terry Crews, Punkie Johnson and Randall Park.

Is It Cake? follows in the footsteps of Nailed It! and Sugar Rush in getting festive spin-offs that sit on Netflix in addition to the main show.

Also, don’t forget that we recently exclusively reported that Netflix has already been hard at work on a fourth full installment of the show over the summer, although a release date has yet to be announced. Netflix also continues to list the show on its Netflix Reality casting portal as “Ongoing,” suggesting even more could be on the way.

Here are a few more of the first-look photos from the new spin-off that’ll make its way down the chimney on November 28th as part of Netflix’s festive slate for 2024.

Is It Cake? is a production of Alfred Street Industries, the company behind several other unscripted Netflix titles, including Sparking Joy and Homicide: New York & Los Angeles. They’ve also worked with Hulu, Roku, MasterClass, and Bravo on numerous other projects.

Are you looking forward to Is It Cake? getting its Christmas this November? Let us know in the comments.