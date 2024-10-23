Full Breakdown of New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

Netflix has officially released the trailer for Cobra Kai season 6, part 2! The Sekai Taiki will be in full swing as Miyagi-Do faces their most formidable opponents. The trailer has teased many twists and turns, so let’s break it down.

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai will return with part 2 on November 15th, 2024! With less than a month to go until release, Netflix has left Cobra Kai fans ravenous for a trailer drop.

Fans have got their wish as an exciting new trailer has dropped, which we will be breaking down below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TXzPaCbpAHc

For even more news on Cobra Kai, you can find everything you need here.

The Sekai Taiki begins

When we touched down in Barcelona, we saw Miyagi-Do walking into the Sekai Taikai venue. Hawk has his mohawk back, and the theme is full-on American flag.

Miyagi-Do on the offensive!

A huddle with the Miyago-Di quickly transitions into Sam, the captain of the female Miyago-Do team, taking on the captain of Panther’s Fury, a Spanish dojo, and earning herself a point. Demetri is shown side-kicking one of the members of Cobra Kai, much to the satisfaction of the Miyagi-Do senseis. Hawk is also shown attempting to throw a Superman punch before being kicked in the chest by his opponent, a member of Cobra Kai.

Miyagi-Do on the defensive?

Kwon, the male captain of Cobra Kai, takes down the captain of the West End Warriors, a British dojo. This soon transitions into multiple Miyago-Do members losing points quickly, such as Devon Lee, Hawk, Demetri, and even Tory Nichols, who is now leading Cobra Kai as the female team captain.

Zara, the female team captain of the Chinese dojo Iron Dragons, gloats, stating, “Welcome to Barcelona bitch,” to whom she is speaking is meant to make us believe it’s Tory, but it’s more likely Sam or Devon Lee.

A downtrodden team

After a rough first day, morale is super low on the Miyagi-do team, with Demetri complaining and everyone looking glum. Meanwhile, Daniel tries to remind everyone that Cobra Kai is one of sixteen incredibly tough and talented dojos competing.

Turncoat Tory

We’re yet to hear Tory’s side of the story. Still, her defection back to Cobra Kai has derailed Robbie’s concentration, as he witnesses Kwon with his arms draped around his girlfriend (or ex-girlfriend? As it stands, their relationship status is up in the air). This leads Miguel to criticize his team captain, reminding him of the opportunity he has been given.

Things soon take an even worse turn for Robbie, who, paired with Miguel in a doubles match, is seen brutally punched across the face by the captain of the Iron Dragons, leading Robbie to spit out a mouthful of his blood!

Scheming Kreese

Kreese is seen speaking to Daniel and Johnny. His voiceover continues ominously into the trailer, threateningly stating, “Some of us have nothing to lose, but not you; you got a lot to lose.” We think he’s speaking specifically to Daniel here, as the trailer reminds us that we’re yet to learn about Mr. Miyagi’s past in the Sekai Taiki. However, we also get to see Johnny holding a distraught Miguel in what looks like a hospital, potentially teasing something to do with his mother’s pregnancy, or maybe the death of his grandmother.

Iron Dragons and a suspended ring!?

Sensei Wolf of the Iron Dragons (played by Mortal Kombat’s Lewis Tan) claims to “know Americans,” alluding to how he has taught his students how to defeat Miyagi-Do. He’s also shown to be a pretty abusive sensei and unafraid to strike a student around the head for failure.

We also see an incredible moment when a mixed-doubles match featuring the West End Warriors against the Iron Dragons has the ring suspended mid-air. However, the trailer does spoil the result of the match as we the West End Warriors eliminated after the last fighter is kicked off the ring, and onto the floor below.

Training, training, and more training

There’s a funny exchange between Sensei Wolf and Johnny on the proper pronunciation of Barcelona, which quickly leads into a voice-over of Johnny reminding everyone that at one point or another, everyone has trained elsewhere, but what’s important is everyone who is here now. During the voice-over we see Daniel and Johnny continuing to train their students, with plenty of beautiful backdrops from the picturesque city of Barcelona.

There’s another confrontation between Daniel and Kreese, in which a very angry Daniel pins Kreese against the wall.

Inspirational Johnny! and Kenny joins the fray!

Sensei Johnny Lawrence is not the most intelligent person, but his heart is typically in the right place, and across Cobra Kai, he’s learned some precious lessons. Here, Johnny tries to inspire the Miyagi-Do students, as we see Robbie working together in mixed doubles during his fight with Kwon, Samantha, and Hawk. We also briefly see a clip of Sam fighting on the streets, seemingly ambushed by members of Cobra Kai.

Blink, and you’ll miss it, but it also looks like Kenny has joined back up with Miyagi-Do and is working with Demetri against the Brazilian dojo, the Redeemers.

What happens!?

Meanwhile, back in the States, Amanda, Anthony, and the rest of the Miyagi-Do students are watching the drama unfold live on television. However, some of their reactions would have us believe some incredibly shocking and potentially even brutal moments are coming our way in part two!

Are you excited about Cobra Kai Part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!