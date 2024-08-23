New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: Aug. 23, 2024

What a week it’s been for new releases on Netflix, with hundreds of new TV episodes and a good handful of new movies to watch. Here are our top picks for the week, the full list of all new releases, and what’s been trending in the US top 10s over the past seven days.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There are tons of great new titles from the 38 added this week, so this week, we’re stretching ourselves to four what-to-watch picks:

Logan Lucky (2017)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig

Writer: Jules Asner

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

We haven’t seen a Bleecker Street movie land on Netflix in a while, but this Wednesday, Netflix added the absolutely superb Daniel Craig, which serves as a perfect stopgap until we get our hands on the third Knives Out film, which will see the James Bond actor reprise his role as the detective.

Certified Fresh on RottenToamtoes and loved by audiences too, the big ensemble film is about two brothers teaming up with other recruits to steal money from the local Motor Speedway. While their plan seems foolproof on paper, one relentless FBI agent has other ideas.

Migration (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, Danny DeVito, Keegan-Michael Key

Writer: Mike White, Benjamin Renner, Ken Daurio

Runtime: 83 min / 1h 23m

If the box office is teaching us anything at the moment, it is that most distributors are only being rewarded for known quantities. That seems especially true for animation, with Disney getting its studios to go all in on tried-and-tested franchises. Thankfully, Illumination, best known for its work on Despicable Me, tried something new with Migration, and while it wasn’t a huge smash hit, it had something unique to say.

Arriving on Netflix for the next 10 months, starting from Monday, the film is about a Mallard family who changes their regular migration pattern to go to Jamaica via New York City.

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Western

Director: Patrick Reams

Cast: Ed Harris, Tim Fellingham, Edward Franklin, Jack Gordon, Peter O’Meara, Christian Mackay

Rightly or wrongly, Netflix docudramas have received a lot of snark and criticism over the past few years. Whether it’s being swept up into culture wars or poked and prodded for being overdramatic or outrageously wrong, you may be a bit apprehensive about giving this six-part series a go. Still, we’d recommend you give it a shot.

Detailing the legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton, you’ll get a pretty comprehensive retelling of the famous gunfight, and at least so far, most audiences seem to like it, undoubtedly aided by some actually noteworthy names in its cast.

That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Western

Cast: Douglas Booth, Dominic Cooper, Niv Sultan

Runtime: 50 mins

Finally, we conclude our what-to-watch picks with one of the new AMC shows, perhaps not quite getting the attention it deserves. So far, only four AMC titles have been featured in the Netflix Daily top 10s (see below), with Dark Winds being the runaway winner so far. Others featured include Fear the Walking Dead, A Discovery of Witches, and Mayfair Witches. No Interview with the Vampire which is incredible given that it’s the only one TUDUM promoted and Netflix promoted consistently ahead of time.

Anyway, we come onto That Dirty Black Bag, an overlooked Western series that will pair nicely with the docudrama we just talked about. Set over the course of eight days, this limited series follows two men facing off in the desert. Fantasticly shot with writing that’ll keep you on tenterhooks the entire way through, and with brilliant performances, this AMC+ Original is not to be missed.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Reminder: This is primarily for Netflix US – other regions lineups may vary. You can find an expanded version of this list on our What’s New on Netflix hub.

10 New Movies Added This Week

Incoming (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Logan Lucky (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Mantra Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons (2023) – TV-Y7 – Thai

– TV-Y7 – Thai Migration (2023) – PG – English

– PG – English Nice Girls (2024) – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Tòkunbo (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

27 New TV Series Added This Week

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Baby Fever (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish

– TV-MA – Danish Back to 15 (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese

– TV-14 – Portuguese CoComelon Lane (Season 3 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English GG Precinct (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin

– TV-MA – Mandarin Interview with the Vampire (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Love Next Door (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Mermaid Magic (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Monsieur Spade (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Preacher (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English That ’90s Show (Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Accident (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Frog (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Terror (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English UnREAL (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

1 New Game Added to Netflix

Diner Out (Available on Android and iOS) – Released as part of Netflix’s Gamescom output.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

No surprise that last week’s big blockbuster starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, The Union, has maintained its top position throughout the last seven days. Somehow, The Emoji Movie is still rocking in the top 10s, but that could soon change with Migration dropping on Monday and rising in the charts.

The Union (70 points) The Emoji Movie (66 points) Trolls Band Together (54 points) Night School (44 points) The Lorax (40 points) Migration (36 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (28 points) Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (24 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (22 points) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (15 points) Minions (14 points) Inside the Mind of a Dog (9 points) Pearl (7 points) Logan Lucky (5 points) Jack Reacher (3 points) White Chicks (2 points) Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

American Murder: Laci Peterson is on course to be one of Netflix’s biggest documentaries of the year, and this week, it even managed to hold off Emily in Paris from securing the top spot.

American Murder: Laci Peterson (78 points) Emily in Paris (74 points) The Umbrella Academy (36 points) Dark Winds (30 points) Average Joe (29 points) Love Is Blind: UK (28 points) Fire Country (23 points) A Discovery of Witches (21 points) Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (15 points) Fear the Walking Dead (10 points) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (10 points) Prison Break (8 points) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (7 points) Love Next Door (6 points) The Accident (6 points) That ’90s Show (5 points) Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (2 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know down below.