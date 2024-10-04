Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Coming to Netflix Globally in October 2024

Join Goku on his next adventure in Dragon Ball Daima which is coming to Netflix in October 2024.

Picture: Dragon Ball Daima – TOEI Animation

As the Dragon Ball franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary, a brand new anime Dragon Ball Daima is coming this Fall. Netflix is getting in on the celebration, and will be releasing Goku’s latest adventure in Dragon Ball Daima globally from October 2024.

Dragon Ball Daima is an upcoming Japanese shōnen anime series created, written, and designed by the late Akira Toriyama. TOEI Animation produces the anime, with Yoshitaka Yashima as the director, and Aya Komaki as series director.

When is Dragon Ball Daima coming to Netflix?

Netflix confirmed on social media that Dragon Ball Daima will be available globally on the platform on October 18th, 2024! Episodes will be released weekly and arrive days after the Japanese and Asian Netflix releases.

The first episode of Daima is scheduled to premiere on October 11th, 2024 on Japanese television.

Dragon Ball Daima joins One Piece, Dan Da Dan, Blue Box, Ranma 1/2, and Orb: On the Movements of the Earth as new weekly anime on Netflix.

What is the plot of Dragon Ball Daima?

When Dragon Ball Daima was announced, Akira Toriyama released a statement that included a brief synopsis of the story of Dragon Ball Daima.

We can also confirm that the events of Daima take place between the end of the Buu saga on from Dragon Ball Z and Battle of the Gods saga from Dragon Ball Super.

Akira Toriyama Dragon Ball Daima Coming To Netflix Globally In October 2024

What is the episode count?

It is currently unknown how many Dragon Ball Daima episodes are coming. 

Dragon Ball Super, the sequel to Dragon Ball Z, ran for 131 episodes (and could continue). The original DBZ anime ran for 291 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Dragon Ball: Daima on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

