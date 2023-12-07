‘The Abandoned’ Taiwanese Crime Drama Film: Coming to Netflix in December 2023

A thrilling new Taiwanese crime drama, The Abandoned, is headed to Netflix at the end of December. We’ve got everything you need to know about The Abandoned, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Abandoned is an upcoming internationally licensed Taiwanese crime-thriller film directed by Ying-Ting Tseng, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Pin Chun Lin and Yi-Chien Yang.

Janine Chun-Ning Chang and Tsai-Yang Tang are the two executive producers of the film, with Beijing, China-based company QC Media as the production company behind the film.

When is The Abandoned coming to Netflix?

The Abandoned will be released on Netflix on December 31st, 2023.

The Taiwanese crime thriller premiered at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in November 2022. It has since been featured at different film festivals worldwide, including the New York Asian Film Festival on July 26th, 2023.

What is the plot of The Abandoned?

The synopsis for The Abandoned has been sourced from IMDb:

“Police officer Wu Jie is about to take her own life when the body of a young Thai woman washes ashore. A cut-off finger and a missing heart only confirm that what looked like a tragic accident is a murder, and evidently a gruesome one. As the number of missing women climbs, Wu Jie braces herself, pushes her demons aside and together with her rookie colleague dives into the pattern of grisly clues and unreliable scraps of evidence. The awareness that the killer might strike again gives the investigation the tension of a torturous, incessant drip of water.”

Who are the cast members of The Abandoned?

Chang Ning plays the lead role of Wu Jie. The actress is known for her work in the horror movie franchise The Bridge Curse and in the Taiwanese drama Survival. The Abandoned is her first role in a Netflix film.

Ethan Juan plays the role of Lin You Sheng. The actor is known for starring in films such as Monga, Candle in the Tomb: The Weasel Grave, and The Assasin. The Abandoned is his first role in a Netflix film.

The supporting cast is as follows;

Simon Hseuh (Lesson in Love)

Yu An Shun (Copycat Killer)

Brando Huang (The Coming Through)

Bruce Chen (The Victim’s Game)

Lu Xue Feng (Wave Makers)

Fu Meng Bo (My Mowgli Boy)

Chloe Xiang (The Summer Temple Fair)

What is the runtime of The Abandoned?

The theatrical release of The Abandoned in Taiwan was 105 minutes. However, its digital release will have an extended runtime of 128 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Abandoned on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!