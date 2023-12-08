More ‘Rebel Moon’ Early Reactions Revealed Following London Premiere

Anticipation continues to build for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy epic that’s set to debut on Netflix over the Christmas break, with a sequel set to debut in April 2024. More early reactions have been surfacing following its UK premiere and we’ve embedded some of them below.

Over the past week, the movie has had multiple premieres, including its worldwide debut at CCXP in São Paulo. December 7th was its big London premiere in the evening on December 7th at the BFI London.

It was a star-studded affair with much of the cast and crew in attendance, including Wes Coller, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Stuart Martin, Fra Fee, Tom Holkenborg, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, E. Duffy, Charlie Hunnam, and Ed Skrein.

Featured Videos

So, let’s dive into those social reactions coming out from its London premiere, which were mostly positive. Most reviews praised the movie’s visual effects (indeed, the film has been shortlisted for the Oscars for visual effects, as revealed by Variety). At the same time, some had issues with some of the story choices and character development.

Okay #RebelMoon is quite simply epic! Massive scale, beautiful visuals (of course), awesome action, and some really fascinating mythology. There’s lots of exciting set-up for what’s to come, but it’s still very satisfying as its own movie. Jimmy has also stolen my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pYfIfnAQ3q — Molly Edwards (@mollycaroline7) December 7, 2023

#RebelMoon took a while to find its groove, there's so much to explore and world-build. It excels in action as Snyder knows best and by the end I was on-board. I'm excited for a part 2 and without all the baggage and expectation of the Star Wars series. — Sunny (@SunnyRamgolam) December 7, 2023

To the original? Hard to beat that. I'd rather not pit the two franchises against each other but I'm more excited for Part 2 of this than another Star Wars. — Sunny (@SunnyRamgolam) December 7, 2023

Calling all #RebelMoon fans: This movie is worth the hype. Epic, beautiful & surprisingly emotional are just a few of the words I can use to describe this movie. Full review coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/go8ksB4uxt — Our Movie News🎄 (@OurMovieNews) December 7, 2023

I've seen #RebelMoon and it is a visually awesome and epically ambitious ride. While not perfect, this first part will definitely leave you wanting more. Bring on PART TWO! pic.twitter.com/v57Ejcr5QX — James Lister (@jameslister97) December 7, 2023

Oh, are we allowed to talk about #RebelMoon now? Visually very handsome and flows well but suffers from Part One Syndrome. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t keen on The Scargiver now though! — MariaLattila🎈 (@marialattila) December 7, 2023

REBELS, GEAR UP! 💥🚀 Zack Snyder's #RebelMoon – Part One: A Child On Fire delivers & serves a triumphant welcome to a whole new & promising universe while featuring some of my favourite Zack Snyder moments to date. (+ a rivettingly badass, kickass, third act) It's big, grand,… pic.twitter.com/XJ81ERh3ll — TomMCJL 💥🚀 (@TomMCJL) December 8, 2023

Rebel Moon, a film in which characters start the film speaking in one accent and end it in a completely different one. — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) December 8, 2023

These reviews follow even more reactions that came over the past couple of days with the movie showing

(2/2)

Some characters are not well developed, or just don't have enough screen time, it feels that this is the "cut" version of the true larger version that we should have. I really believe that this will be fixed by the extender R rated version of this film. Still, great movie — Chucho_GF2020 (@CGf2020) December 6, 2023

In case you missed it, Rebel Moon is releasing on Netflix even earlier than expected. It was announced today that it’ll be debuting on December 21st at 7 PM PT. The movie is also getting a very select rollout in theaters with special 70mm screenings. It’s not expected to get a wider release like some of Netflix’s other movies.

Full reviews are expected to begin appearing from outlets in the coming days.

While What’s on Netflix wasn’t invited to the premiere of Rebel Moon in London, we will be reviewing the movie ahead of its release on Netflix as we’ve nabbed tickets to a 70mm screening. Stay tuned.

Are you looking forward to Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comments.