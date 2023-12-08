Netflix News and Previews

More ‘Rebel Moon’ Early Reactions Revealed Following London Premiere

·

Comments
rebel moon early reactions revealed

Picture: Netflix

Anticipation continues to build for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy epic that’s set to debut on Netflix over the Christmas break, with a sequel set to debut in April 2024. More early reactions have been surfacing following its UK premiere and we’ve embedded some of them below. 

Over the past week, the movie has had multiple premieres, including its worldwide debut at CCXP in São Paulo. December 7th was its big London premiere in the evening on December 7th at the BFI London.

It was a star-studded affair with much of the cast and crew in attendance, including Wes Coller, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Stuart Martin, Fra Fee, Tom Holkenborg, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, E. Duffy, Charlie Hunnam, and Ed Skrein.

Featured Videos
GettyImages 1838620142

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

london premiere of rebel moon

Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

So, let’s dive into those social reactions coming out from its London premiere, which were mostly positive. Most reviews praised the movie’s visual effects (indeed, the film has been shortlisted for the Oscars for visual effects, as revealed by Variety). At the same time, some had issues with some of the story choices and character development.

These reviews follow even more reactions that came over the past couple of days with the movie showing

In case you missed it, Rebel Moon is releasing on Netflix even earlier than expected. It was announced today that it’ll be debuting on December 21st at 7 PM PT. The movie is also getting a very select rollout in theaters with special 70mm screenings. It’s not expected to get a wider release like some of Netflix’s other movies.

Full reviews are expected to begin appearing from outlets in the coming days.

While What’s on Netflix wasn’t invited to the premiere of Rebel Moon in London, we will be reviewing the movie ahead of its release on Netflix as we’ve nabbed tickets to a 70mm screening. Stay tuned.

Are you looking forward to Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comments.

Author What's on Netflix avatar
Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what's new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com

More on Rebel Moon

All Tags: