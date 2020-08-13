‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’: Coming to Netflix in September 2020

McG’S killer Babysitter slasher sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix in September 2020. We’ve been keeping track of everything you need to know about The Babysitter: Killer Queen, including the plot, cast, and of course the Netflix release date.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is an upcoming Netflix Original horror and sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter. McG will be returning to direct the film, and many cast members have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles. The writer of the first film was Brian Duffield but has since been replaced by American Vandal writer Dan Lagana.

When is the Netflix release date for The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

We finally have confirmation on when The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix.

Various affiliated Netflix social media accounts announced the news that The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix on Thursday, 10th of September, 2020.

Has anyone seen my shirt?

😈🔪The Babysitter: Killer Queen coming September 10 to @netflix #TheBabysitterNetflix pic.twitter.com/QY5gqmcMoP — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 12, 2020

Will The Babysitter: Killer Queen be available to stream in my region?

Certainly. The first film was available to stream in every region, and so will The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

What is the plot of The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Two years on after surviving his deadly babysitter’s satanic and murderous cult, Cole is trying to move on with his life and is now attending high school. After the unexpected return of some of the cult members, Cole, once again has to rise to the occasion and outsmart the forces of evil.

Who is in the cast of The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

The following cast members have been confirmed to be reprising their roles from the first film:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cole Judah Lewis The Demolition | The Babysitter | The Christmas Chronicles Allison Bella Thorne The Duff | Blended | Scream: The TV Series Max Robbie Amell The Tomorrow People | The Duff | ARQ Sonya Hana Mae Lee Pitch Perfect | Perpetual Grace, LTD | Love Beats Rhymes John Andrew Bachelor When We First Met | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Rim of the World Mom Leslie Bibb Iron Man | Iron Man 2 | Law Abiding Citizen Dad Ken Marino Wanderlust | The Ten | Children’s Hospital Melanie Emily Alyn Lind Revenge | Enter the Void | J. Edgar

New cast members have been confirmed to star in The Babysitter: Killer Queen:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Violet Amanda Cerny Rim of the World | The Deleted TBA Jenna Ortega Iron Man 3 | Elena of Avalor | Stuck in the Middle Jimmy Maximilian Acevedo Henry Danger Diego Juliocesar Chavez Transformers: The Last Knight | Fat Camp | The Fluffy Movie Shiela Nandini Minocha Magic Funhouse! | Goliath | General Hospital

Is Samara Weaving returning?

Sadly, all the evidence would suggest that Samara Weaving won’t be returning to reprise her role as Bee in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. We’re also not sure if Bee will be returning in the sequel, but there’s every chance that a new actress may have been cast in the role, such as Jenna Ortega whose role has yet to be disclosed.

It’ll be a shame that Samara Weaving won’t be returning, but perhaps if a third film could be in line for the future, we may see her return.

What is the production status of The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 26/05/2020)

Filming has concluded, having begun on October 14th, 2019, ending just over a month later on November 24th. The film has since been in post-production.

What is the parental rating of The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

The first film had a TV-MA rating and The Babysitter: Killer Queen should follow suit. The equivalent rating to US audiences is R or NC-17, in the UK this rating would be 15.

Will The Babysitter: Killer Queen be available in 4K?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen will definitely be available to stream in 4K upon release. To watch the film in 4K subscribers require a 4K device, an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps, and a premium Netflix subscription.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Babysitter 2? Let us know in the comments below.