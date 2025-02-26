‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 “Bigger and Darker than Season 1” According to Show Star

Anticipation continues to build for the second season of The Gentlemen following its initial premiere in early 2024 and its big renewal towards the end of the year. Ahead of filming beginning to roll this Spring, Theo James has teased what we can expect from the upcoming second season.

In case you missed it, Guy Ritchie is returning to write and direct (at least some episodes) of a second season of The Gentlemen, which served as a spin-off series to the Miramax movie of the same name. The series ultimately became the fifth most-watched debut series of 2024 behind Fool Me Once, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Theo James is set to return to his role as Eddie Horniman alongside Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman. The show was officially greenlit for another season in August 2024.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, James said that he has one more project to film before getting back into the world of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. He told the outlet,

“We are starting that [The Gentlemen] in the spring. I’m going to Korea now to work with a really interesting director called Kim Jee-woon on an adaptation of a Korean novel [The Hole], which I’m really excited about. Then, we start season two of The Gentlemen, which is bigger and darker than season one. I really wanted to — and so did [creator] Guy [Ritchie] — make sure that we evolve the show, and that is the intention. As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially. (Laughs.) You want to be able to dive a little bit deeper in terms of character. It’s still a comedy and it’s still fun, but you need to layer it with more depth.”

Our current intel suggests that the series’ second season will be filming all year and scheduled to wrap in “late Q4 2025,” meaning that the chances of a 2025 release are slim to none. Instead, we expect the eight-episode second season to return to our screens in 2026. This season will also film some of its sequences in Italy, but, like season 1, it will be predominantly in London with a budget between $3 and $5 million an episode.

For more on The Gentlemen season 2, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and keep checking back to our big season 2 preview, where we’ll keep you posted on everything you need to know.